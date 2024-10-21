The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve seen the pink ribbons circulating around the media this month, then you probably already know that October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. This month is about way more than wearing pink ribbons, though; it is about honoring those who are suffering and those who have endured this life-altering sickness. According to breastcancer.org, breast cancer affects 2.3 million women in the world. This month aims to give support to those diagnosed with breast cancer, provide knowledge on the risk factors, emphasize the importance of getting regular screenings beginning at age 40 (depending on personal breast cancer risk), and promoting fundraising for research on this disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is especially important for my family as my mom is a breast cancer survivor. She is living proof that being on-time with appropriate screenings can save your life. Her breast cancer was detected during the COVID-19 lockdown in an early stage, so she was able to have a mastectomy to completely remove it; she didn’t even need follow-up chemotherapy or radiation therapy. It is so crucial to make sure that you are receiving regular screenings because cancer can come when you least expect it. Because of my mom’s dedication to these routine screenings, even during a time like the pandemic, she was able to begin tackling this sickness head-on before it became severe. My mom’s story reminds me to be extremely vigilant and on top of my health and screenings.

Breast Cancer Awareness month can yield a variety of different emotions depending on personal experiences. For some, it can yield empowerment, especially if they have fought and survived this disease. However, for others, it might be a reminder of one of the most difficult periods of their life; it also might be a painful reminder of those whom we have devastatingly lost to breast cancer. Breast cancer can affect ANY woman so it cannot be emphasized enough that women should be on top of monitoring their bodies and attending routine health checkups!

