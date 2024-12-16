The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter break is right around the corner. There’s just one thing standing between us and home: finals week. With three papers due and multiple exams, finals week can be one of the most stressful times of the year. For me, stress has ALWAYS gotten the best of me and as a result, I put myself down. Over time, I learned that affirmations go such a long way. They’re a great way to boost self-esteem and confidence by actively reminding us of our strength and capabilities. I’m going to share a few affirmations I like to use when I get stressed over school!

1. I do my absolute best every day.

2. It is important and okay to take breaks.

3. I am a bright and talented individual.

4. I am proud of my achievements.

5. I am capable.

6. I can get through anything.

7. My grades do not define me.

I’m sure you’ve heard the last everywhere, but it’s so important to remember that grades don’t define who you are. They don’t say anything about the hard work and effort you put in. They’re simply just letters/numbers. Wishing you the best of luck on finals. I am so proud of you already! Your hard work has not gone unnoticed.