2024 has been quite the year. Going into it, I set new semester resolutions instead of new year resolutions which really helped me finish my first year of college off strong. Overall, if I had to rate this year on a scale of 1 to 10, I wouldn’t. Too many great and not-so-great things have happened this year that I cannot put a rating on. I have learned so much about myself this year and cannot put a number on that. Here are some of the experiences and events that made up my 2024.
I made new friends and lost touch with old ones.
I physically challenged myself by setting personal fitness and health goals.
I pushed myself way out of my comfort zone and joined the rugby team (I have loved every minute of being on it).
I broke my foot right after joining the team and had to navigate extreme FOMO (fear of missing out).
I danced around my room and cried my eyes out while packing up my freshman year dorm room.
I spent two (very sleep deprived weeks) welcoming new students to campus with 60 of my newest friends.
I played a very terrible, two-hour long round of mini golf with some of those same friends.
I celebrated my 20th birthday with my family and embraced my entrance to the roaring 20s.
I grieved my childhood the same night.
I saw one of my favorite artists perform one of his biggest concerts. I saw his tears of joy while I screamed along to my favorite song.
I traveled across the globe to watch the Olympics live in person in PARIS (truly life-changing).
I watched my sister live out her dream of seeing the Eiffel Tower sparkle at midnight.
I traveled to London and quickly fell in love with the city.
I touched the same telephone booth One Direction did (minor flex).
I started another school year and had a really difficult time adjusting.
I struggled with self-doubt on the rugby pitch and have learned ways to cope with it.
I have spent hours in the athletic trainer’s office convincing myself I am not good enough.
I went on a retreat where I was able to let go, disconnect, and stare at the stars. I deepened friendships and found peace within myself for the first time.
I cried with friends while they told me how proud of me they are and how worthy I am.
I took Thanksgiving break as a break and unplugged from my phone. I came back to school with a refreshed and ready mindset.
While I always joked with friends that it was twenty-twenty-FOR the plot, I truly believe this year is a story that I will reminisce about over and over again.
The end.