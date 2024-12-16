The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

2024 has been quite the year. Going into it, I set new semester resolutions instead of new year resolutions which really helped me finish my first year of college off strong. Overall, if I had to rate this year on a scale of 1 to 10, I wouldn’t. Too many great and not-so-great things have happened this year that I cannot put a rating on. I have learned so much about myself this year and cannot put a number on that. Here are some of the experiences and events that made up my 2024.

I made new friends and lost touch with old ones.

I physically challenged myself by setting personal fitness and health goals.

I pushed myself way out of my comfort zone and joined the rugby team (I have loved every minute of being on it).

I broke my foot right after joining the team and had to navigate extreme FOMO (fear of missing out).

I danced around my room and cried my eyes out while packing up my freshman year dorm room.

I spent two (very sleep deprived weeks) welcoming new students to campus with 60 of my newest friends.

I played a very terrible, two-hour long round of mini golf with some of those same friends.

I celebrated my 20th birthday with my family and embraced my entrance to the roaring 20s.

I grieved my childhood the same night.

I saw one of my favorite artists perform one of his biggest concerts. I saw his tears of joy while I screamed along to my favorite song.

I traveled across the globe to watch the Olympics live in person in PARIS (truly life-changing).

I watched my sister live out her dream of seeing the Eiffel Tower sparkle at midnight.

I traveled to London and quickly fell in love with the city.

I touched the same telephone booth One Direction did (minor flex).

I started another school year and had a really difficult time adjusting.

I struggled with self-doubt on the rugby pitch and have learned ways to cope with it.

I have spent hours in the athletic trainer’s office convincing myself I am not good enough.

I went on a retreat where I was able to let go, disconnect, and stare at the stars. I deepened friendships and found peace within myself for the first time.

I cried with friends while they told me how proud of me they are and how worthy I am.

I took Thanksgiving break as a break and unplugged from my phone. I came back to school with a refreshed and ready mindset.

While I always joked with friends that it was twenty-twenty-FOR the plot, I truly believe this year is a story that I will reminisce about over and over again.

The end.