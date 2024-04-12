Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Though we at St. Bonaventure have finally been graced with some spring-like temperatures, so have we been met with the April showers.

Seriously, any more rain and the Allegheny River is going to flood the very much beloved trail and my walks will require a rowboat and shower cap. But although the April gloom has entrapped us within the walls of our dorm rooms (or, if you’re being more proactive than I am, maybe the library), I hereby decree that we are officially embracing it.

This is Twilight weather! We are in Forks, Washington this week ladies. I predict everything to be wet and cold and for some reason slightly blue tinted. But really. The weather isn’t gloomy, it’s cozy, and we are not feeling bummed out, rather we are seizing the opportunity to put on our headphones (bonus points for cords dangling around your hair) and stare thoughtfully out the window, a hot mug of coffee nested between two cupped hands, patiently waiting for a very tall, mysterious, concerningly-pale man to walk by and glower at us (he will in fact turn out to be a vampire, and yes, we play baseball with his family). We are taking back the rain, because what better weather pattern offers the necessary dramatics for your main character moment? And, what better way to embrace this energy than with *drumroll* new song recs.

Let’s dive into it (haha):

  • Say by John Mayor
  • Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayor
  • Gravity by John Mayor

Starting off strong for the Swifties – I am so sorry. But please enjoy the rest!

  • Hold Back the River by James Bay
  • Let It Go by James Bay
  • Fire and Rain by James Taylor 
  • We’ll Be Alright by Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real
  • Harvest Moon by Neil Young
  • Clocks by Coldplay
  • Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me) by Train
  • Sleep on the Floor by The Lumineers
  • Stubborn Love by The Lumineers
  • Dead Sea by The Lumineers
  • Beach Baby by Bon Iver
  • For Emma by Bon Iver
  • Look After You by The Fray
  • How to Save a Life by The Fray
  • Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls
  • Better Days by The Goo Goo Dolls
  • It Will Rain by Bruno Mars
  • Telescope by Cage the Elephant
  • Trouble by Cage the Elephant
  • Fire and the Flood by Vance Joy

And here’s the link to the full playlist :)) 

P.S. Twilight playlist coming soon. 

P.P.S. please send song recs.

From Buffalo, New York, Sofi is a sophomore transfer student at St. Bonaventure University and is a new Her Campus member. After changing her major for the dozenth (but hopefully last) time, deciding to pursue studies in English, Sofi joined Her Campus to share her passions for music and reading. When she is not watching Outer Banks or making yet another new Spotify playlist, Sofi loves to hangout with her friends, snowboard at Holiday Valley, and post her entire camera roll to her VSCO. She is also an avid reader and loves to catch up on her To Be Read list when she is not reading for a class. Sofi has too many favorite musical artists to list, so just know that if you can think it, she probably likes them (and she is open to new music reccs at any time). She also dabbles in graphic design, creating scrapbook-style Instagram posts when she feels it’s time for a camera roll dump. A known optimist, Sofi can’t wait to see where life takes her. She plans to live wherever her sister decides to settle down, and even though that may mean leaving Buffalo, she will forever remain a resilient Bills fan.