Though we at St. Bonaventure have finally been graced with some spring-like temperatures, so have we been met with the April showers.
Seriously, any more rain and the Allegheny River is going to flood the very much beloved trail and my walks will require a rowboat and shower cap. But although the April gloom has entrapped us within the walls of our dorm rooms (or, if you’re being more proactive than I am, maybe the library), I hereby decree that we are officially embracing it.
This is Twilight weather! We are in Forks, Washington this week ladies. I predict everything to be wet and cold and for some reason slightly blue tinted. But really. The weather isn’t gloomy, it’s cozy, and we are not feeling bummed out, rather we are seizing the opportunity to put on our headphones (bonus points for cords dangling around your hair) and stare thoughtfully out the window, a hot mug of coffee nested between two cupped hands, patiently waiting for a very tall, mysterious, concerningly-pale man to walk by and glower at us (he will in fact turn out to be a vampire, and yes, we play baseball with his family). We are taking back the rain, because what better weather pattern offers the necessary dramatics for your main character moment? And, what better way to embrace this energy than with *drumroll* new song recs.
Let’s dive into it (haha):
- Say by John Mayor
- Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayor
- Gravity by John Mayor
Starting off strong for the Swifties – I am so sorry. But please enjoy the rest!
- Hold Back the River by James Bay
- Let It Go by James Bay
- Fire and Rain by James Taylor
- We’ll Be Alright by Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real
- Harvest Moon by Neil Young
- Clocks by Coldplay
- Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me) by Train
- Sleep on the Floor by The Lumineers
- Stubborn Love by The Lumineers
- Dead Sea by The Lumineers
- Beach Baby by Bon Iver
- For Emma by Bon Iver
- Look After You by The Fray
- How to Save a Life by The Fray
- Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls
- Better Days by The Goo Goo Dolls
- It Will Rain by Bruno Mars
- Telescope by Cage the Elephant
- Trouble by Cage the Elephant
- Fire and the Flood by Vance Joy
And here’s the link to the full playlist :))
P.S. Twilight playlist coming soon.
P.P.S. please send song recs.