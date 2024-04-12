The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Though we at St. Bonaventure have finally been graced with some spring-like temperatures, so have we been met with the April showers.

Seriously, any more rain and the Allegheny River is going to flood the very much beloved trail and my walks will require a rowboat and shower cap. But although the April gloom has entrapped us within the walls of our dorm rooms (or, if you’re being more proactive than I am, maybe the library), I hereby decree that we are officially embracing it.

This is Twilight weather! We are in Forks, Washington this week ladies. I predict everything to be wet and cold and for some reason slightly blue tinted. But really. The weather isn’t gloomy, it’s cozy, and we are not feeling bummed out, rather we are seizing the opportunity to put on our headphones (bonus points for cords dangling around your hair) and stare thoughtfully out the window, a hot mug of coffee nested between two cupped hands, patiently waiting for a very tall, mysterious, concerningly-pale man to walk by and glower at us (he will in fact turn out to be a vampire, and yes, we play baseball with his family). We are taking back the rain, because what better weather pattern offers the necessary dramatics for your main character moment? And, what better way to embrace this energy than with *drumroll* new song recs.

Let’s dive into it (haha):

Say by John Mayor

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayor

Gravity by John Mayor

Starting off strong for the Swifties – I am so sorry. But please enjoy the rest!

Hold Back the River by James Bay

Let It Go by James Bay

Fire and Rain by James Taylor

We’ll Be Alright by Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real

Harvest Moon by Neil Young

Clocks by Coldplay

Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me) by Train

Sleep on the Floor by The Lumineers

Stubborn Love by The Lumineers

Dead Sea by The Lumineers

Beach Baby by Bon Iver

For Emma by Bon Iver

Look After You by The Fray

How to Save a Life by The Fray

Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls

Better Days by The Goo Goo Dolls

It Will Rain by Bruno Mars

Telescope by Cage the Elephant

Trouble by Cage the Elephant

Fire and the Flood by Vance Joy

And here’s the link to the full playlist :))

P.S. Twilight playlist coming soon.

P.P.S. please send song recs.