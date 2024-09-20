The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since when have we become a society that judges people for living their lives? Oh right, it’s been that way since the beginning of time.

Silly me for thinking that as a woman in the 21st century, I was above the criticisms surrounding sex and intimacy in my own personal life.

For me personally, I do not need to date right now since I have no interest in starting a family in the upcoming years. I have goals and aspirations that take precedence for me and feel no current need to form these greater emotional connections with people.

So why does that make me a bad person? Simple, it doesn’t.

I refuse to let people who don’t know me, my life, or my timeline, dictate what I should and should not want for myself in my love life, or lack thereof.

I make jokes with my roommate all the time, claiming myself to be a bad person when in reality I’m just a human having fun in my life.

I have tried dating, and while I won’t say it was outright a waste of time, it just isn’t something I feel the need for at this point in time.

Through these relationships, though, I learned things about myself. I know what I look for in a partner. I know I’m not too fond of routines and don’t love physical acts of affection.

I’m at a point in my life, however, where I’ve recognized that I have a life to live. A life full of adventure, tension, and adrenaline.

I mean come on, I gotta build the mom lore.

But to say that hook-up culture has ruined the dating scene is an absurd observation in my opinion.

I’m not looking for something serious right now, and my goal is not to lead people on. For those people who are looking for a stronger connection with someone, there are always people who want to feel loved and needed. But I’m self-reliant and self-sufficient enough to get those feelings from myself.

The problem isn’t who I keep in my phone, the problem is the people that feel like it’s any of their business.

It took me a long time to get to where I am now. I am comfortable in my own skin and in my own solitude. I don’t seek validation from people in this way, and there is nothing wrong with that.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to find your forever in somebody either.

If you’re comfortable with who you are, certain in what you want, and happy in what you’re doing, then no one can tell you you’re doing the wrong thing.

So, send that flirty text, make the first move, GO GET THEIR NUMBER!

And if they aren’t interested, don’t feel bad about moving on to the next person. Cause I sure as hell don’t.