Here is something I never thought I would say when moving the college: I miss my brother.

I am the oldest of four. I have two little half-siblings, eight and six now, and then a full brother, Mason, who is 16. Don’t get me wrong, I have always loved my siblings and will always love them. And I miss my half-siblings every day since I don’t live with them, and I have moments where I miss Mason too. However, I never thought it would be like this.

Growing up, Mason and I had a very rocky relationship. It was only him, my mom, and I. We never made it easy on our mom.

We were constantly bickering and getting into physical fights, blood has been drawn on many occasions. It was a struggle; we just could never seem to get along. We are very different people yet when it comes to emotions, we are the same, we feel everything so strongly and extremely we can’t always contain it. That was the sole reason for these fights.

We would get so angry with each other; we had to take it out. And our way of taking it out was fights.

He’s also just your basic younger brother. Always trying to annoy me and my friends. Trying to hang out with us when we didn’t want him there. Mom even forced me to allow him to hang out with us on many occasions. He also likes to get under my skin, and he knows how to because we live together. It was another part of those fights; we both know each other’s weaknesses.

Right before I left for college things began to change though.

We started talking more at home, and it was good conversation that never turned into an argument like all the ones before. We started letting him hang out with us in the basement and play pool, games, or just chill. Once he got his license, he even became our driver to parties – his idea, not ours (he loves driving, let me make that clear we were not using him). It turned into him always finding the parties and telling us we need to go – and he would hang out with us at said parties, I did tell him to act like he doesn’t know me at some of them though, don’t judge me.

Even though I still have moments where I cannot stand him at home, I miss him so much every day I am here at college. Those good memories are all I think about. Even some of the arguments I look back on and think about how I miss arguing with him. No matter what, he is and always will be my little brother. Even if he doesn’t realize, I will always be his number one supporter, and yes, I mean number one sorry mom. And I will admit that I miss him wholeheartedly being away from him, and the rest of my family, at school.