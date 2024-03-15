The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, I’d like to give a shoutout to all the women in the world. I am so inspired by you every day.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found myself realizing just how many women have shaped me into the person I am today. These women have been my biggest cheerleaders and have taught me how to embrace who I am.

My mom

First up, my mom. I could go on forever about how much she has impacted me. Not only is she always rooting for me, but she truly wants to see me succeed. When I was deciding on colleges, and St. Bonaventure was my top pick, she encouraged me to take this leap and do what my heart wanted. She constantly reminds me just how much she loves seeing me live my life! She also taught me how to be a big feeler, which sometimes comes with its downsides, but hey, emotions show that you’re human!

My Mama (grandma)

My Mama and I had the closest relationship and, before she passed away last year, we called each other on the phone every day. This was a habit that we maintained for about 15 years. Yes, that does mean that I started calling her when I was three years old. Our nickname for each other was “girlfriend” and that’s exactly what she was to me. She was one of my girl friends who cared for me and cheered me on every chance she had. She taught me how to embrace my faith and utilize it to change the world. Her kindness and humor is something that I strive to embody. Without her, I don’t think I would’ve seriously considered going to a school where my love for faith and education would blend so beautifully.

My wonderful aunts

My mom’s family is somewhat larger, meaning that I have numerous aunts, both blood-related and by marriage, but also siblings and in-laws of those who’ve connected through marriage. I could truly take up a full page talking about each of these women, which goes for all the other women in this piece, as well as everyone I am forgetting to mention, but alas, I will not.

My aunts have always played a key role in who I am. They have taught me how to express myself, how to have a big personality and how to laugh uncontrollably. They always make me feel loved and continue to check in on me in college. I am forever grateful for this huge group of women!

My cousin, Kim

My older cousin Kim has always felt like a big sister to me. She and I spent our early years together at her house and to this day, I couldn’t have asked for a better role model at such a young age.

Kim taught me how to love learning when we played school together. She was always the teacher, and she would show me what she had learned in school that day. A key detail here is that when I was four years old, she was eight. I was learning math and spelling meant for an eight-year-old when I wasn’t even in school yet. Her effort to help me learn is one of the largest things that I attribute to my love of learning. She thought it was cool, so I thought it was cool. I wanted to be her when I grew up. I wanted to have her confidence and intelligence because she was such a cool kid and I dreamed of being old enough to show her how cool I was.

Claire Fisher

Coming to college, I didn’t know what my friend group would be like. I had no idea if I would find my crowd. All this worrying ended when I met (fellow HC writer) Claire Fisher. She was my peer coach and felt like an older version of me. She and I bonded over our shared love for Mt. Irenaeus, writing and of course, our same, incredibly specific major. She’s one of the main reasons why I declared a theology minor after only one week of taking a theology class. She has become like a big sister to me and every chance I get to spend with her makes me feel more fulfilled.

Claire is a feeler like me and has helped me to embrace my many feelings. She stands up for those she cares about, which is one of my favorite things about her. There have been numerous times when I have told her a story and she first made sure that I was okay, and then asked how she can take action. She is truly one of my biggest role models!

Natalie Pronio

Natalie works in the University Ministries building for Mt. Irenaeus, and I for one, think she has one of the coolest jobs. She gets to work at her alma mater, which is such an incredible opportunity, but she also gets to connect with students. She has taught me how to stick up for myself and how to vocalize what I’m feeling, even when it’s tough. She has given me so many pieces of wisdom and continues to surprise me with her life experiences.

Natalie has accepted me for who I am, even when I have come to her office and cried because I was overwhelmed. She has gifted me with knowing that I am allowed to just be me and I don’t have to be perfect in everything I do.

My 9th and 10th Grade English and Women’s Studies teacher

My English teacher for my first two years of high school really laid the groundwork for me to learn how to advocate for others and how to see the world with a different lens. She introduced me to feminism, which prompted me to join her Women’s Studies class in my junior year. She was the first teacher I had that I could really show who I was to. In my senior year, I often went to her classroom to talk before my classes began. She seldomly turned me away, and we continue to communicate even now. When I questioned whether I’d find people who I’d connect with at college, she assured me that I wouldn’t be alone. You know what? She was right. I’m not alone and I have a good group of people surrounding me.

And, of course, the SBU Her Campus girlies

I didn’t come to St. Bonaventure expecting to stay with my declared major. I assumed that I’d leave the J-School and do a total 180. While I still have time to change, I know that Her Campus is a major reason for why I have stuck with the J-School. I have rediscovered my passion for writing.

The lovely and incredible women who are in Her Campus know how to support one another. At each meeting, we give feedback on articles and every time, it feels like we want the best for one another. There is an obvious sisterhood among us, even through our differences. We all love writing and learning how we can impact those around us. XOXO to my HC girls!