Who Would Have Thought?

Do you remember in grade school when you had to fill out the questionnaires that asked you “What do you want to be when you’re older?” and you would draw a little picture to accompany your desired occupation?

These questionnaires are a fond memory of my childhood. I remember in elementary school when the counselor would go around to each classroom and enlighten all the students about various occupations that they could pursue. As they passed out your folder, you were given a chance to look back on your old work and update your portfolio with your new occupation.

I remember one job that I wanted to do when I was elementary very vividly. In kindergarten, I wanted to be a ballet dancer. I recall a drawing of a stick figure, with my best attempt at a pink tutu and ballet slippers. There was nothing I wanted more in life than to be a professional dancer and to wear pink every day of my life.

I look back on my elementary school portfolio and ponder on the fact that a simple folder enclosed with a few papers inside was responsible for so much. This folder is where I began brainstorming what my role in the world would be.

Now as a freshman in college, I’ve decided not to be a ballet dancer, but rather a nurse (I know, I know. How disappointing). Between kindergarten and my senior year of high school, I began to grow and understand my strengths, likes, dislikes, hobbies, etc. While beginning to understand myself I came to the fruition that I was meant to help others. Many different experiences, thoughts and ideas led me to want to become a nurse, and I can positively say that I am happy with my choice thus far.

My desire to help others has taken hold of me and captivated my life in the most positive way imaginable. Since deciding that I wanted to work in healthcare, I have participated in various clubs and activities to broaden my understanding of healthcare, as a way to provide the best possible care to patients. More recently I started a new job as a Nurse Assistant, as a way to satisfy my need to help others and to also kickstart my career, allowing me to join the profession with experience.

If it weren’t for the silly little grade school questionnaires interrogating me and demanding that I think about my future, I would not have realized that I was meant to play a major role in the lives of others. I also would not be in nursing school, having the time of my life while touching the hearts of patients and families, or making lifelong connections with my classmates, professors and co-workers.

P.S. Don’t any of you worry, although I will not be wearing a pink tutu every day, I WILL be rocking pink scrubs any chance that I get!