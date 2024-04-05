The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I take pride in my music. I always have.

I’m the type of person that needs music playing at all times to focus.

Whether it’s sitting through a 5 hour car ride, sitting in class (sorry to some of my professors, it helps me learn) or just hanging with friends, I ALWAYS need a little bit of background noise.

I listen to absolutely every type of music and I go through phases of what styles I like to listen to and when.

So here’s what I’ve been listening to lately:

for homework/studying

For the past few months, I’ve been using the same random playlist on Spotify for when I’m doing school work and it’s truly helped me so much.

Maybe it’s just the fact that the cover photo for the playlist is of Charlie Brown and those who know me know I ADORE anything Peanuts related.

But, I believe the best music for grinding out some work, whether it be in the library or a nearby coffee shop, is classical music.

This playlist consists of the best of Tchaikovsky, Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart and many more greats.

If you’re looking for mindless yet beautiful music to listen to while doing work, I definitely recommend this one.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6dEdaN9tg6S5x4v698ARfb?si=85b9c8ebfcb742f6

For Walking around campus

Personally, I can’t walk around my campus listening to any hip-hop or upbeat music.

I like to listen to a chill mix of songs that are very low-key, but easy to listen to first thing in the morning.

Some of my favorite chill songs right now are:

“Still Beating” – Mac DeMarco

“Yes I’m Changing” – Tame Impala

“I Don’t Know You” – The Marías

“Alone Again (Naturally)” – Gilbert O’Sullivan

“All Over” – The ABCs

I wish I could add a million more suggestions because I just love my chill music with my entire heart, but you’ll just have to listen for yourself.

This playlist is a compilation of all of my favorite relaxing songs and she’s been building up since 2021.

But, it’s wonderful in my eyes and I definitely think you should give it a listen.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/55OLdRbAoxbxi6hFn8I5JF?si=effd19e621584ed5

For the nicer weather

My absolute favorite period of time in the year is as it gets warmer in spring to summer.

It makes me think that summer is just around the corner.

I actually recently made this playlist because I started to get excited for the nice weather arriving and had to share my favorite summer-vibe songs that I’ll be blasting all summer long.

Again, as we already established, I listen to everything, so this is just a happy playlist ranging from Britney Spears to The Beach Boys.

Here’s just a few that I will most definitely be screaming to at the top of my lungs in my car, Stacy:

“Just A Girl” – No Doubt

“Lost” – Frank Ocean

“Kokomo” – The Beach Boys

“so american” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Valerie (feat. Amy Winehouse)” – Mark Ronson, Amy Winehouse

I wish I could listen to all of these songs and more for the first time again because that happy feeling of hearing an absolute BANGER for the first time is a feeling like no other.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4TCkbmcGVKtuJYyUCSYx8n?si=4b42eedf48144d06

honorable mention

If you know me, you know I’m absolutely obsessed with Maroon 5.

Everyone thinks I’m so weird for still loving Maroon 5, but I just can’t get enough of their old music.

I’d like to mention that I do not in any way, shape, or form support some of Adam Levine’s behavior, but I have to give credit where it is due in saying that him and his band created some masterpieces.

I think everybody should listen to specifically these songs because I do not have them all in a specific playlist because they don’t all have the same vibe. But, that playlist is soon to come (no worries).

“She Will Be Loved” from Songs About Jane

“This Love” from Songs About Jane

“Harder To Breathe” from Songs About Jane

“Sunday Morning” from Songs About Jane

“Sweetest Goodbye” from Songs About Jane

“Never Gonna Leave This Bed” from Hands All Over

“Makes Me Wonder” from It Won’t Be Soon Before Long.

“Wake Up Call” from It Won’t Be Soon Before Long.

“Won’t Go Home Without You” from It Won’t Be Soon Before Long.

“Maps” from V

I don’t care what anyone says this band will always have my heart and I wish so badly that I could’ve seen them perform live while they were in their prime.

Anyways, happy listening to all!