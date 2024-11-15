The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“We accept the love we think we deserve.” A quote from the 2012 romantic-comedy movie, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”.

This book and film were introduced to me during my freshman year of high school. My English teacher at the time was very passionate about this movie and the book. She was very eager to share this with her class and see how other students would feel about this. Honestly when she first introduced this, we started off by reading the book. For anyone who doesn’t know me, just know that I am not the biggest fan of reading. To me reading just doesn’t grasp my attention and it’s physically impossible for me to sit there and focus on a bunch of words. Little did I know that I would fall in love with the book, and it would stick with me today.

I remember when we were reading this book, periodically we would stop and have class discussions about what certain parts meant to us or how we interpreted the plot. Taking time to discuss this with my teacher and classmates helped me understand it better, and honestly grow a deeper appreciation for the true meaning of this book. Eventually, the book came to an end. An ending that was foreshadowed but not expected.

After we completed reading the book my teacher decided to show the movie to the class. This would not only help us compare the book and movie, but watching the movie helped me see more of the emotions being conveyed. And let’s be real I prefer a movie over a book any day.

As soon as the movie started I became intrigued. This was a perfect rom-com and coming of age movie that I felt very attached to. While watching the film I laughed, I smiled, I questioned certain scenes, and I cried…a lot. I never thought I could actually feel such deep emotion and relate in some aspects to a fictional character. This movie proved me wrong.

Now you may be wondering why I pulled out the famous quote, “We accept the love we think we deserve.” I took this quote becuase it is a sentence that has stuck with me ever since I first heard it. Now if you really think about it, it’s true. We do accept the love we think we deserve. Whether this is dealing with a friendship or relationship with a significant other we do this. As people we choose love. We have the great opportunity to choose who we love and what we have love for. This is something special whether you realize it or not.

Sometimes we may choose love and this love that we received may not be the best for us. Some of us may find ourselves in one-sided friendships or toxic relationships. We ask ourselves how we ended up in this situation, but the reality is we chose that. We did not choose the bad feelings we feel during or after that time, but we chose something or someone who we wanted to love and feel loved by.

After hearing this quote for so long I have realized that not only do we choose this sort of love, but also everything happens for a reason. We may choose things that are not best for ourselves at that time and that’s okay. We all make mistakes. We all learn our lessons. Don’t spend your time dreading on decisions you have made in the past (key word=past). It’s done and over with and for some of us we may be questioning decisions that we are currently facing. Just know that this happened for a reason whether you believe it or not, but you’ll make it out just fine. Everything WILL be okay.