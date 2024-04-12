The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For my article this week, I wanted to write about my best friends from home. I am so lucky to have a group of people that really understand me and want to be in my life. Each and every one of my friends are so unique, and each of their friendships brings something different into my life. I am so grateful to call each and every one them my best friends because if you ever get the chance to meet them you would want to be their best friend too!

Christine

First we have Christine. Christine is literally the most unhinged person I know besides myself. We are probably on the same level of unhinged and that’s why we get along so well. The things she says are some of the funniest things I have ever heard come out of anybody’s mouth. Like literally every time we hangout we end up laughing nonstop. Christine and I became friends back in middle school when we were both on our school’s track/field team. We both were throwers and ever since then we knew we were going to be best friends. Ever since that day we have been by each other’s side and made so many memories. One of my favorite memories with her would be recently taking a trip to Florida back in December. This trip was so fun and made me realize how lucky I am to have someone like her in my life.

Jeremy

Oh my goodness… everybody needs someone like Jeremy in their life. I’m being so serious… like Jeremy is literally perfect and I wouldn’t change anything about him. It’s actually funny because when we first met each other we did not like each other one bit. Looking back on that now, neither of us know why we felt that way but are so happy that we have grown to be best friends. My favorite thing about Jeremy is how real he is. Whenever I am feeling a little delusional Jeremy is always there to snap me back into reality. I always know that if I am feeling in a panic or frustrated with the world I can call him up and he’ll always answer. Now, even though I don’t see Jeremy as much anymore because he goes to school out in Pittsburgh, PA it has not changed our friendship at all, and that’s what I love most about him.

Gracie

I don’t really know when Gracie and I became friends I just remember us always being friends ever since we were little. At one point she lived right down the street from me which was really nice because we were able hang out all the time. Now that we are older she has moved out of that house, but luckily still lives about 5 minutes away and I can still see her often. Being friends with Gracie feels like it’s Christmas everyday. Her friendship and everything about her is so genuine it makes me want to become a better person. Gracie is that girl who you literally can text at any time of day and talk about literally anything with. No matter what we talk about she always makes me feel comfortable and that is what I appreciate the most about her.

Emily

I remember that Emily moved to Silver Creek in 8th grade and as soon as I met her I immediately knew I wanted to be friends with her. Emily is probably one of the sweetest souls I know. Her kindness rubs off on everybody around her and her presence makes such a difference. Emily is my “deceased twin” and I am her “not so deceased twin” I don’t really know how we made up these nicknames for each other but somehow they appeared. My favorite memory with Emily is taking her to school almost every morning our senior year of high school. She lives pretty close to my house so just swinging by and picking her up was very easy and I honestly enjoyed it because I got to spend a little bit more time with her each day. My second favorite memory with Emily was visiting her very own apartment for the first time ever. It was so fun to see her living space and also just notice how she has grown into a literal adult. Like that’s crazy…she’s adulting.

Savannah

Savannah is the most precious friend I have. I love her so so much (i love all my friends) but I hope she realizes she holds a special place in my heart. This girl is the strongest and most brave woman I know. She has been through so much but she has always worked her way through it all. I aspire to be just like her and hope that someday I will become this strong. Savannah and I have been lucky enough to see each other often throughout our childhood. Growing up I would spend most of my time at my grandparent’s house which was on the same street as Savannah’s house. This means that we were able to hang out with each other whether it was riding our bikes around the neighborhood or simply sitting on her porch and chatting away. I am so proud of who Sav has become and I hope she continues to do great things because she deserves nothing but the very best!