I am an older sibling.

While there are many things that shape my identity, I consider being an older sibling to hold the most importance. I was blessed with three amazing younger siblings whom I love with my whole heart. They are the most important people to me and are truly my best friends.

I have a sister who is 15 years old and two brothers who are 14. One of which is an amazing stepbrother.

These are the three people I love the most. I truly feel like I am meant to be an older sister. Whether it’s because I always feel the need to be in control of everything, or because I have unconditional adoration for these little gremlins, I love being an older sister. I’m good at it.

I always say that I want to give my younger siblings what I never had. I never grew up with older siblings to look up to. I never had a sister to do my hair and teach me about makeup or a brother to play sports and games with. Now, these aren’t big things, and I turned into a wonderful woman, but I always wished I had a life with older siblings. As a result of this, I want to make sure I give everything to my younger siblings.

Whether it’s walking to 7/11 to get snacks, going on walks around the neighborhood, driving around blasting music, eating breakfast at the café across the street, movie nights at our cottage, or just spending all night in each other’s bedrooms playing games and laughing, I will forever say yes to being with my siblings. I am honored every time they ask me to drive them to their friend’s houses or ask if we can go to Crumbl to get cookies. I get excited when we all want to go to the movies or the mall together. I feel blessed when they come to me with their problems looking for a solution.

I just love them.

With that being said, I owe it to my younger siblings to be the best sister I can be.

Here is my To-Do List of an Older Sibling:

Ask how their days went and what’s going on at school

See if there’s anything I can help them with

Share with them the fun things I’m doing

Tell them how amazing they are

Spam call them until they decide to pick up

Try not to feel too bad that I don’t live at home anymore

Cope with the fact that I will never live in a house with them again

Find ways to show them love

Spam call some more

Watch them grow into amazing individuals

It’s such a hard concept for me to understand that my little siblings aren’t actually so little anymore. They are now in 8th, 9th, and 10th grade, playing sports, joining clubs, and acing their classes while I’m doing that same thing many miles away in college. I’m never actually going to live in our childhood home with them again. What!?

It can’t be possible that these once babies are now wonderful young teenagers who will be adults before I know it. It’s sad to think about, but it’s also such a joyful feeling to know that I can give them love, compassion, generosity, amazing memories, and hopefully some good life lessons.

Mya, Brian, and Cal, I am proud to be your older sister.

How lucky am I to get to be a part of my three best friends growing up.