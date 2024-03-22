The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In general, I hate watching TV. People seem to shriek when I say that. I find it challenging to sit still and commit to shows that are dozens of seasons long. I never found a show that spoke to my soul. That was until I stumbled across a show called New Girl during quarantine. It became my lifestyle, my religion. Never in my life had I experienced a medium able to make me laugh, cry and mirror the human experience so well. For me, this Fox sitcom is more profound than Shakespeare. I will talk about this show to anyone who will listen. There are so many elements of this show that make it such an enjoyable, timeless sitcom.

Firstly, the casting of this show is immaculate. Each and every character is perfectly portrayed by an actor or actress who seems made for their role. The show follows Jessica Day, played by Zooey Deschanel, post-breakup in which she must pack her bags and unexpectedly find a new living situation. Finding an ad online, Jess decides to take a leap of faith and move in with three strangers who happen to all be single men. Despite initial apprehension, this decision proves to be rewarding for Jess.

The characters are hilarious, loveable and addicting. What I love most about the show is that none of it seems scripted. The dialogue and acting are effortless and conversational. I feel like I am right in the loft with the characters as they navigate the personal and professional chaos of their 30s in LA.

I personally resonate most with Jess. She’s outgoing yet dorky, and is the type of friend everyone wants. She is compassionate and optimistic, persistently following her dreams even when they seem out of reach. She is supported by her best friend Cece, as well as her roommates in the loft.

Each episode, you are guaranteed to laugh, and I mean belly laugh. Whether dealing with deadpan bartender Nick Miller or the over-the-top marketing executive Schmidt, the character’s sarcasm and wittiness are unlike any I’ve ever seen. I can thank this show for my sense of humor and endless inside jokes.

Along with the comical aspect, this show is incredibly heartwarming. I’ll admit that I tend to be an emotional person, but it’s impressive that a simple sitcom could make me get choked up as much as New Girl can. It is beautiful to watch the characters grow, learn, and love throughout the seven seasons. A bonus: the 20-minute episodes are short and sweet- perfect for binging.

You can stream New Girl on Hulu, Peacock and Apple TV. Do yourself a favor and start watching New Girl ASAP. It’s original, hysterical and surprisingly stirring. Happy watching!