It was around 10 o’clock this past Wednesday night I was lying in bed when I heard my phone ringing. I was almost asleep so I was considering just letting my phone ring, but then I got paranoid that something bad could be happening. My paranoia was enough for me to hop out of bed to see who was calling. I picked up the phone, and it was my boyfriend’s sister Gracie.

Since it was so late, I was very curious as to why she was calling, but without hesitation I answered my phone.

Unfortunately, when I said “Hello?”, I couldn’t fully understand what she was saying and then I realized that she was in tears. So, I proceeded to ask her what was wrong and if she was okay.

She went on to tell me that her and her boyfriend broke up, so I got in my car and drove to her house. When we left her house, we drove to McDonald’s to grab a pick-me-up drink (root beer with no ice) and then Gracie packed her bag and stayed the night with me.

We spent the rest of the night talking through her emotions, calming her down and gossiping. We then laid in bed chatting until we fell asleep.

When I woke up the next morning, I came to the realization that Gracie trusted me enough to confide in me. Out of all people, she chose ME. I felt so honored that I become emotional. I then thought back to many other instances where my boyfriend’s sisters had reached out to me asking for guidance, help or just someone to hang out with. In this very moment, I began thanking God for these girls.

For the last three years of my life, I have been given the opportunity to grow closer to my boyfriend’s three sisters. Since meeting my boyfriend’s sisters, I have learned more about girlhood and sisterhood. I’ve shared a bed with these girls, cried to them, went on vacation with them, spent holidays with them and I continue to spend monumental moments with these girls.

I think that God blessed me with two biological brothers but there was a moment when He knew that I needed sisters and that’s when I was introduced to Kailin, Gracie and Ella. These girls have brought so much happiness and love to my life.

Girls, just know that I am in your corner and I am always rooting for you.