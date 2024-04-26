The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When applying to colleges, I knew that I didn’t want to go somewhere with a big involvement in Greek life. I’m sure it’s a good experience for some, like a fellow SBU Her Campus member Sofi (here’s her article on sorority life- Confessions of an Ex-Sorority Girl), but it never seemed like the thing for me.

I think the part about being in a sorority that scared me the most was the seemingly strict rules that I’d have to follow.

Anyhow, St. Bonaventure doesn’t have any sororities, but that’s not to say there’s a lack of sisterhood on campus.

I decided to join Her Campus on a whim and told myself that if I didn’t like it, I didn’t have to continue. I had no idea that I would find in the girls that began writing with me.

Now, as an only child, I don’t know what it’s like to have a sister, but I do know what it feels like to have girls that lift me up.

I love being a part of a group that puts so much of its focus on bonding. Each week, we share our compliments for each other’s articles. There’s something so special about knowing that others love your silly little articles.

Most of the time, my articles are something of a brain dump. To know that my HC sisters resonate with my rawest thoughts in the same ways I resonate with theirs gives me so much peace.

When our magazine was released earlier this week, I remembered how hesitant I was to join Her Campus and now, in my second semester, I can say with confidence that my life would have taken a different course.

I have always loved writing, and with academic papers throughout middle and high school, I seldom felt motivated to write for myself.

When I started Her Campus, my love for writing made a comeback. I found myself, once again, writing for my own enjoyment and it felt so good.

Knowing that I have freedom in what I write, just like the other Her Campus girls, reminds me of why I love writing as a form of communication so much. It shows me that we all have something to say, no matter if it’s about our favorite tv shows or the life lessons a family member taught us-it is all important and valuable!

The sisterhood that has grown in our chapter of Her Campus is truly admirable. We are not a group of exclusively English or Communications majors. We are all driven by our own love for the group and writing.

I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better group to be a part of. I’m looking forward to taking on more of a “big sister” role next semester, like the older girls in Her Campus have done for me.

I love being a writer for a close-knit and comfortable sisterhood!