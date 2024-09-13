The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In life, you are introduced to the most beautiful things the world offers, from a vibrant sunset covering the sky like a blanket to the stars illuminating above you. But there is something that is just as beautiful as nature itself and that is female friendships.

Over the summer, one of the shows I binge-watched constantly was Season 6 of Love Island: USA. Although I was entertained by the dramatic recoupling and the aftermath of when a bombshell entered the villa, the one thing I always looked forward to seeing was the astonishing friendship between Jana Craig, Leah Kateb, and Serena Page aka PPG.

The way these girls have supported each other from the beginning of the show to the finale is so beautiful to watch. One of the scenes of them together that I loved is when Page returns from talking to her and Kordell Beckham’s family. She gathers Craig and Kateb to go on the balcony where she discusses the conversation that unfolded. Towards the end of that scene, Page explains how her sister loves Craig and Kateb for taking care of Page while she was in the villa which leads to them all sharing a group hug.

As a viewer, I loved watching this. There are times on reality shows that you do not get to see this much love expressed between females. Most of the time, they are yelling and throwing drinks at one another or calling each other inappropriate terms, but with Love Island USA, the producers showed viewers that even when Craig, Kateb and Page bicker, their friendship will always be strong and connected.

Although I enjoyed watching these girls’ friendship unfold, I loved their sisterhood because it reminded me of someone, a girl that I believed to be my long-lost sister. Last year, I went to Philadelphia with seven other students. I tell so many people that this trip changed my life for the better. One, because of the experience, and two, because I got close to my best friend Norah.

You know how bright the sun is and makes you feel all warm and happy? That would be the best way to describe my friend. She is so funny and knows how to look at the positive side of things. During the trip, she always brought the energy that everyone needed after an exhausting day.

When we got close, I was going through a tough time at college so for her to come into my life, it felt like the universe brought her to me to say, “Let’s give you someone that will treat you better than anyone else.” Every time I listen to the song Made for Me by Muni Long, that is the first person that comes to my mind because Norah is my other half.

So, to Craig, Kateb and Page, thank you for showing females out there what it means to have each other’s back both on and off camera. You guys are the best group of women to grace our television screens. PPG is one hundred percent back on top. To Norah, my twin, I look up to you every day for your kindness and respect for others but also for the strength you have for pushing forward during those tough days. Meeting you will forever be a day I never forget.