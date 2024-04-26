The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since around 7th grade I have had this obsession with constantly having acrylic nails on. I remember it was May of 2018 and my mom finally allowed me to get acrylic nails after years of wanting them. The first set I got on was a white matte set with a silver glitter accent nail on my ring finger. Something about this made me feel adult-ish in a way. For the months after that I continued to get them in all different shades especially hot pink because that was my absolute favorite.

Then it came time for me to take them off because I played volleyball all throughout middle school and high school, and as most people know, acrylic nails and volleyball do not mix well together. I got them put back on in December, and it felt as if order was restored in my life. Whenever I have them on I feel as if I am more put together than I am without them. The part that always sucked though is that it was always expensive to get them put on so after this I had to take a pretty long break from them because 13-year-old Gabby did not have the money to afford a new set every month.

Finally when I got to around senior year of high school and had a job I was finally able to get a fresh set every month. It was such a transformational experience just to get a fill and a new color on my nails. I felt so refreshed after and it made me feel like no other. As I have gotten to college I have realized that I do not have the constant funds for this spectacular experience so I can only get them every once in a while.

What everyone I think underestimates is the power of a fresh set. There is such an attitude change of confidence with a hot set of nails on. This is something that I think everyone needs to experience because it can change everything. Whenever I have them on I feel unstoppable in a way that no matter what at least my nails are on point. This is something that has had so much power over me and is one of the best feelings in the world in my life. Highly recommend to anyone to get a fresh set if you are in need of a self care refresh.