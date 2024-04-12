The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!!

Everyone has their favorite movies or a comfort movie that they watch over and over again. Mine is the 2012 movie Pitch Perfect. I have watched it way too many times to count. Even though I’ve watched it so many times I am never sick of it. In my opinion is a perfect movie.

The first time I heard about the movie was after my high school music department’s concert. One of the vocal groups had sung some of the medleys from the film and I was astonished. A few days or weeks later one of my friends showed me the movie and I thought it was the best thing ever. I just wanted to keep on watching it. I made my mom watch it with me when it was on TV, and she also fell in love with it. Now for both of us, it has become one of our favorite movies.

The movie is a musical comedy with an amazing soundtrack that features the Cup Song; which you’ve definitely heard unless you were living under a rock from 2012 to 2013. It takes place at the fictional Barden University and follows one of the on campus acapella groups, The Barden Bellas and their rival group The Treblemakers. The movie is mainly about Beca who is played by Anna Kendrick and how she goes through her freshman year at Barden and her being part of the Bellas. Other characters in the movie include Jesse played by Skylar Astin, Fat Amy played by Rebel Wilson, Bumper played by Adam DeVine, Aubrey played by Anna Camp, Chloe played by Brittany Snow and Benji played by Ben Platt.

Besides having an amazing cast, Pitch Perfect has an amazing plot. It starts off with the Barden Bellas performing at the ICCAs (International Championship of Collegiate A Capella) where Aubrey throws up on stage which causes them to lose to the Treblemakers. The movie then jumps to the beginning of the school year where Beca is moving in, and she sees Jesse drive by singing. Beca isn’t interested in college and wants to be a DJ. At the school’s activity club Beca looks around and is stopped by the Barden Bellas who are looking for new members after the incident at the ICCAs, but she tells them that she isn’t into that. After a while she gets an internship at the school’s radio station where Jesse also is working. Beca decides to go to the bella’s auditions but is late and unprepared. She wasn’t aware they had to sing Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” so she sings “Cups (When I’m Gone)” which is the Cup Song. Her and a few other girls are accepted into the Bellas and Jesse is accepted into the Treblemakers. The Bellas go through training which involves a lot of cardio, dance and singing practice. They then perform at ICCA regionals with the medley that was performed at the beginning of the film. The Treblemakers place first and the Bellas place second which gives them both spots at the semi-finals. The Treblemakers have their trophy that they parade around and they are stopped by the alumni group the Tonehangers and a fight breaks out. The Bellas try to break up the fight but because Fat Amy and Beca are both pulling at the trophy it flies through the window and the police are called. Beca is arrested and Jesse calls her dad who bails her out, but Beca ends up angry at both men. Luckily, she has the Bellas waiting for her in her dorm when she gets back. Both teams go to the semi-finals and the Bellas sing the same medley again, but Beca starts singing “Bulletproof” which messes up the other girls. Aubrey yells at her after their performance and accuses Beca of hooking up with Jesse. Jesse hears this and barges in but Beca yells at him and quits the Bellas. The Bellas lose to the Treblemakers and the Footnotes. However, Benji spots a Footnotes singer and his parents and notices that his bag is from a high school. This means that the Footnotes are disqualified, and the Barden Bellas get to go to finals. Beca eventually tries to apologize to Jesse but is unsuccessful. At a Bellas rehearsal tension is very high which causes the members to stand up to Aubrey which causes a huge fight. Beca comes in and breaks up the fight and apologizes to everyone. Beca rejoins the Bellas and Aubrey lets her have her leadership position. Bumper quits the Treblemakers as he is offered a job, so Benji takes his spot. Both teams go to finals and the Bellas perform a new mashup that includes “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” which plays at the end of Jesse’s favorite movie The Breakfast Club. During the performance, it looks as if Jesse is uninterested, but as soon as Beca starts singing he looks up at her, smiles and raises his fist in the air as the character John Bender does at the end of The Breakfast Club when the song starts playing. After the Bellas perform, Beca runs into the audience to Jesse when he says “told you, the endings the best part” and Beca goes “you’re such a weirdo” and then they kiss.

The ending is the best part of Pitch Perfect because the Barden Bellas fix their troubles, win the ICCAs and Jesse and Beca make up. Everything about the movie is amazing and that’s what makes me love it so much and give it 5 out of 5 stars. One of my favorite sweatshirts is a maroon crewneck that has the Treblemakers logo and people tend to ask about it and I’m always excited to tell them about one of my favorite movies. I also have a paper plate award that says, “BIGGEST TREBLEMAKER AWARD” that has hung in my dorm since I got it and I am very proud of it. Overall, Pitch Perfect is a great movie that you should watch especially if you like singing, music or just want to have a cry or a laugh.