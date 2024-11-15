The Mt. Irenaeus Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mt. Irenaeus is a place off campus and away from the city created by the friars of St. Bonaventure University with the intention of being a space that invited students of all kinds to come and take a break to connect with God. As a freshman in my first semester, I didn’t really know what its purpose was, and I didn’t understand why it was so special to older students. But the more time I spent here, the more I was hearing from friends and fellow classmates about how I needed to go to the mountain as soon as I could. That’s when it really struck my curiosity.

Upon arrival is when the magic started, and I finally understood why the mountain holds a special place in Bona student’s hearts. Immediately, we were met with welcome and hugs by the brothers and sisters. I could tell how strong of a relationship the upperclassman had formed with them. It felt like walking into a warm family reunion. Right away, it was a priority to introduce themselves to each and every one of us as we did the same. I got to know the lovely people at Mt. Irenaeus so well in one night strictly because of their open, kind and welcoming personalities.

We were then given some time to walk the property, which was beautiful and filled with so many beautiful views. During that time, I was able to reflect with more of my sisters and document the night on my digital camera. It was really special to be able to get away from all of the commotion and to connect on a deeper level. It allowed us to open up more and more throughout the night.

Returning to the house, a fire was started and the kitchen was ready for us to get in there and cook a homemade meal, something we were all in need of, and it was so fun to cook and chat with girls of all different years and to learn how much we all really have in common. Being able to also say grace and bless the meal we had worked so hard on held so much significance and made it so much better.

After dinner, we got to do something a lot of us don’t make time for; we sat down to talk, laugh and relax. But nothing would prepare us for the raw emotion we would soon feel up in the chapel. Approaching the trail, we agreed to take a silent walk, which required us to follow the lighted trail alone in the dark woods up to the mountain. It may be assumed that it would be uncomfortable to do that. I’ve never felt more at peace and safe. I could actually see the stars in the sky and I could hear the trees rustle and creak.

The chapel reflected the same ambience of outside by welcoming it in through its large windows and wooden architecture. Once we had all made it inside, we meditated and participated in several activities that encouraged us to be vulnerable with each other, which ended with many misty eyes and the new understanding of how much love is held within our community.

Now, I receive so many smiles and waves from these amazing girls on campus all because we took the time to stop and speak to each other for awhile. I believe what is so special about Mt. Irenaeus is that the experience brings all different kinds of people together through love, gratitude and faith.