Fall is my overall favorite season of the year. My birthday is in fall. The leaves on the trees start changing. But most importantly Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

Thanksgiving to me is about getting together with your loved ones and being grateful for everything that you have in this world. However, the food is pretty good too, LOL.

For me, I have two Thanksgivings. I have a Thanksgiving at my G-mas (Grandmas) house, with my mom’s family. And then I have Thanksgiving at my Papa’s house, with my dad’s family.

So here is a list of my go-to Thanksgiving meal.

Main Course:

This might be an obvious one, but turkey. Turkey is a favorite at both of my Thanksgivings. At both we have two turkeys made up therefore everyone can take some home with them. However, I do not like the white meat, I am more of a dark meat type of person. I like the juiciness and flavor more than the white meat.

Now here is what I like to have go with my turkey.

Mashed potatoes with gravy Theres just something about the combination of mashed potatoes and gravy and dipping the turkey in it. It’s the PERFECT combination. Corn Corn just adds the crunch that you need. No, there’s no specific reason other than it just tastes good, especially when it’s mixed in with the potatoes and gravy. Green-bean casserole Green-bean casserole is just a tradition. My great-great grandma started it at their Thanksgiving, and it just continues to pass down through generations. Cauliflower and broccoli with alfredo sauce Sounds like a weird combination, but don’t hate on it until you try it. Dinner Roll My great-grandmother makes homemade dinner rolls that are amazing, especially when you make sandwiches out of them. Mashed potatoes as your “butter” and then putting turkey on it.

Now desserts are my favorite part.

My Great-aunt Gal makes the BEST homemade pumpkin pie. She always makes two and says the second pie is just for me for the rest of the week. She knows how much I love it, however, will not share the recipe as she’s afraid that I’ll go and make it and not want hers anymore. Honestly, it’s not even about the pie, I just love that she thinks about me and wants to make me happy. She’s the best!!

Although food at Thanksgiving is nice, I just love getting together and seeing almost all my loved ones in one room. I wish my family did it more often, but since we don’t, it makes me cherish those moments even more.