Taking a Poke at Something New

I have always been known as a “good girl.” I am constantly reminded of this whenever I try a new hobby or a new way of presenting myself.

As a little kid, I didn’t like anyone touching my hair, which meant that it was always down and hardly ever styled. Once I was old enough to start styling my hair, I wanted control over all of my style choices.

I got my ears pierced for the first time after kindergarten graduation, but as soon as it was time to switch the studs out, I refused to let my mom touch my ears to put new earrings in. I let the holes close up.

A few years later, I had an agreement with my mom to get a “makeover” after my first Communion. This meant that eight-year-old Alexis was allowed to chop her then curly/wavy medium length hair into a choppy bob with bangs. FYI, this was not the greatest look, but it was the first real step of independence I had taken.

In addition to my haircut, I was also able to get my ears re-pierced. This time though, when I could change up the earrings, I didn’t let the holes close.

I wanted to show how responsible I was. Deep down, part of me was also looking for some semblance of my, what felt like fleeting, femininity.

My haircut made me feel freer, but I thought it meant that I had lost a defining part of me. I saw earrings as the way to hold on to a piece of my girlhood.

Fast forward to becoming a teenager. I wanted to get my second ear piercings and begged my parents to let me. It was always at the top of my wish list, but alas, it was up to me to get the piercing.

I got my second ear piercings earlier this week, something that admittedly allows me to be “more feminine.”

The second, and more liberating part of this, is the drastic piercing. I also got my septum pierced this week, and I never thought I would actually take the leap.

In my senior year of high school, I ordered a fake septum ring from Etsy. I knew that my parents would not immediately approve, so it was not realistic to expect them to take me to a shop.

I wore that septum ring to school most days and I loved seeing my reflection everywhere I went. I felt and looked more like who I wanted to be, while still embracing my femininity.

In December 2023, I ordered a pack of fake nose rings, both septum and nostril. I tried out the nostril piercings, but nothing felt quite as comfortable as the septum rings did. That was when I knew it was time to schedule an appointment to do the darn thing.

Last week I finally added the appointment to my calendar. I wore my septum ring at home with my parents, and even though they were both reluctant to be supportive, they assured me that I was no less loved. That was all I needed to hear.

The piercing process was relatively painless, except for a few reactionary tears. I was immediately grinning from ear to ear.

I know that little Alexis would be shocked to see me with a piercing anywhere other than my ears, but I also know that she would be excited about what the piercing means.

I’m still getting used to the feeling of a semi-permanent ring through my nose.

If you’ve been wanting to get a new piercing, this is your sign. Do something that younger you would be both shocked by and proud of!