A few weeks back, I earned the title of Summer Mountain Companion at Mt. Irenaeus. I am beyond excited to start the position and grow in who I am.

The majority of my summer will be spent at the Mountain, but that’s not to say that I can’t still check off my bucket list. The Mountain is, actually, the best place for me to accomplish most of the items.

My first, and top to-do for the summer, is to read more. I want to read Emily Henry’s new release as soon as I head home where my brand-new copy awaits.

I don’t have many favorite authors, but Emily Henry’s books have become automatically added to my ever-growing TBR each year. I have heard great things about Funny Story, her most recent release.

In general, I love to read, and I know that I will have more time at the Mountain to read than ever. The Mountain’s contemplative feel reminds me to not indulge in the easy dopamine hits from my phone and to rather gain excitement from slowing down from reading and writing.

My goal is to read five books in my time at the Mountain. This feels both attainable and hopeful. Since I started college, I have dedicated very little time to reading for my own enjoyment. I am determined to make this summer one full of education and enjoyment.

Going off this idea of slowing down, the second item on my summer bucket list is to journal more. I have never been one to consistently journal, but the experience of living at the Mountain will be one full of new experiences and memories that I will want to record.

I have tried time and time again to really get into journaling, and this summer feels like as good of a time as any to start.

I’m looking forward to purchasing my big girl Moleskine and new pens, something that only the biggest nerd/hot girl would love forward to. ;)

Speaking of being a hot girl, I’m super pumped to have more time to run and walk while I’m at the Mountain.

My plan is to go for runs in the mornings and strengthen myself enough to run a half marathon by the end of summer.

Running used to be somewhat of a torture for me, but as I’ve grown up, I’ve found it to clarify my mind and get me excited. I love the way my body feels after I run and I’m always proud of myself for pushing hard when I didn’t have to.

I have always had somewhat of a fear of jumping into ponds, which is why this summer I am tasking myself with going into the pond at the Mountain. I know it sounds silly and simple, but it’s something that will definitely push me out of my comfort zone.

Another silly little thing that I’m excited to do is watching Mamma Mia 1 and 2. I’ve never watched the second movie, and to be honest, I’ve always fallen asleep by the end of the first one.

I love the music from Mamma Mia and the overall feeling of summer. I plan to watch this before I head to the Mountain to really get myself in the mood of summer.

I’m also hoping to grow my yoga skills. I am an avid yogi (when I put in the effort) and, like running, I love the way I feel when I move my body.

I am so grateful to be able to move my body and develop my skills relatively easily.

My freshman year flew by and I am in awe of who I have become. Much of this development is because of those who have mentored me in this past year, and I am so thankful to have had such a great first year of college.

I truly cannot believe that summer is upon me and that I will soon be living at Mt. Irenaeus, experiencing a summer like no other. I could not be more grateful to those who have helped me thus far and I can’t wait to see where this summer takes me!