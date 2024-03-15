The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m one lucky lady. For Women’s History Month, I have reflected on the incredible women in my life. The list is never-ending. Each day, I am surrounded by the most marvellous women I know. I wrote down a list of traits that all of my favorite women have in common. I noted their kindness, selflessness and confidence.

Among these traits, one thing stood out. My favorite aspect of womanhood to celebrate is the duality of what I call “strong and sassy, yet feminine and classy”. Some women may be more of one than the other- or none at all, and this is beautiful. Stereotypical “gendered” traits are merely a social construct. I have simply noticed that my favorite women have a unique duality to them. For myself, I have found my perfect balance. I know how to embrace my soft feminine side while still being unapologetically myself. Here’s how I honor myself as a “strong and sassy, yet feminine and classy” woman:

keeping promises to yourself

Something I have learned recently is the importance of keeping promises to yourself. When you make promises to yourself and follow through with them, you rewire your brain into thinking you are capable of anything. These promises could be as small as remembering to take out the trash or completing that pesky midterm paper. Conversely, these promises could be large, dazzling dreams like living in your favorite city or obtaining your PhD. Whatever your promises are, speak kindly to yourself and enact small changes in your daily habits to align with them. I think of my best friends Maddy and Sophia, who are the ultimate go-getters. They make fruitful, exciting promises to themselves and orient their habits to follow.

Choosing good people

Surrounding yourself with genuine, supportive people is imperative to personal happiness and success. You are who you surround yourself with. Whether it’s friends, coworkers or significant others, these people innately have an impact on yourself and your perceptions of life. I could not be more thankful for the friendships and relationships I have fostered in my life. I have learned the most invaluable lessons from these people. Kind, resilient women do not associate with individuals focused on drama, trivialities and superficial aspects of womanhood.

being bold

This is a big one. My favorite question to ask myself is “Why not?” Life is too short, and as Faith Pucci said in her last article, “we live on a floating rock”. It took me years, tears and lots of anxiety to finally get to my current level of confidence. Once you know your self-worth is independent of other people, you are unstoppable. My favorite women are bold, ambitious women. They seldom say sorry or apologize unnecessarily. They know what they bring to the table, and, frankly, they are unbothered whether you recognize it or not.

celebrating yourself

I used to be a hypocrite. I loved being the world’s biggest cheerleader to everyone but myself. I was the first person to give exuberant hugs, smiles, and compliments to strangers and friends alike. Despite this, I wasn’t showing myself the same level of love. Now, I make a conscious effort to return the positivity to myself. I celebrate myself every day in the same way I build up other people. I speak highly of myself both internally and to others. I am not afraid to be proud of myself and all that I have accomplished.

Asking for help

We can’t do it all- even though I have tried to nearly all my life. Knowing when to step back, take a break, or ask others for help and support is an invaluable trait shared by all of the remarkable women in my life. They recognize their strengths and are unfazed when they need to lean on others.