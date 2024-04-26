The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I have a complicated relationship with makeup. I grew up with cystic acne and chronically oily skin. I was never skilled with makeup. When I put it overtop my skin, it would look patchy and cakey. Flash forward to last year, when I was prescribed Accutane for over a year. Though the pill came with some negative side effects, my skin has certainly improved. I still get breakouts, I still have oil, but nowhere near as much as I did during my freshman year.

Now that my skin is finally on its path to healing, I am more confident in my skin with and without cosmetics. I have perfected my simple spring routine that makes me feel put-together in a pinch. Here are my recommended products:

I thought primer was a hoax until I tried the ELF Primers. I use the ELF Power Grip Primer every single day. Its gel-based formula feels light and refreshing. My makeup literally glides on after I put on the primer.

As an oily girl, I will only wear matte foundation. I know it’s not for everyone, but it’s the perfect base for my face. Plus, after a highlighter and setting spray, my face looks radiant and glowy while still keeping the oil at bay. I’ve tried several good drugstore foundations, but the L’oreal Matte one is my favorite.

I tried to fight this one at first. I thought this would be just another PR trend. I didn’t want to spend $23 on a blush but was easily persuaded after my best friend swore it would “change my life”. She was right. I use the shade “Hope”. I like its subtle hue that is not too pink or red- especially coming from someone with rosacea.

I am biased since this was my free birthday gift from Sephora. I first fill in my eyebrows with a pencil and then go in with this brow gel. It gives my brows the perfect laminated look.

My favorite part of my makeup routine is my mascara. I have tried just about every kind on the market, from drugstore to high-end. The Sephora Size Up one is my go-to mascara. It is the most volumizing and curling mascara I own.

My holy grail product is any of the Fenty Lip glosses. I have an addiction. My favorite shades in the Universal Lip Luminizer line are Fuschia Flex and FU$Y. I also love the shade Hot Cherry in the lip plumer collection called “Heat”. This is the only gloss I’ve tried that lasts all day and doesn’t leave my lips feeling tacky.

