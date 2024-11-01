The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many years every conversation I’ve had with my friends starting at middle school revolved around the topic of boys. Boys who looked at us in class for longer than two seconds. Boys who would call on us in class. Boys who would text us once a day. We would always let the idea of these boys and whether they were giving us the attention that we wanted, and when we sit around the lunch table we would compare notes. Who texted us, who was snapchatting us from school. I hated every second of it.

I will never forget the wave of insecurities and disappointment in myself for not having anything to say when it was my turn to talk about who I wanted to kiss at the party next weekend. I shelled up and I never had anything to say that matched what my friends said. It wasn’t until my senior year and became my own version of myself that I learned comparing myself to my friends or the other girls in my class relationship status doesn’t mean I wasn’t worth anything. Not having a guy that pursued me all throughout late middle school and the majority of high school, while having to watch my other friends get boyfriend after boyfriend tore me to shreds in a way that I can’t describe. September of my senior year of high school I fell in love with life a little more. I started doing things with my friends that I truly loved. I surrounded myself with people who lifted me up and made me forget about all the problems in my life that could bear me down in even the slightest way possible. This is when I figured out that true happiness is.

Having a group of friends in your life that fill your soul with laughter and love. Sisterhood is something I’ve strived to put a priority on in my life. A top motivation for me to join clubs and being a freshman at BONAS is meeting girls who motivate me and inspire me in ways I could never personally achieve all on my own. Being a freshman in college in a whole new environment, surrounded by people who I have never talked to before moving in, has now turned into a twenty-four/seven, seven days a week sleepover. The girls that I have met on my floor have given me pure happiness in a way that I will forever be grateful for.