The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Your vote matters, especially in state and local elections! With a looming presidential election, it’s easy to forget about the rest of your ballot.

This summer, I started interning with a state PAC (Political Action Committee), and it has taught me a lot about the government. More specifically, I noticed the gaps in my education regarding our local and state governments.

Honestly, until I started this internship, I didn’t realize that state governments are essentially scaled-down federal governments. What I mean by that is everything you know about the federal government system—the executive, legislative, and judicial branches—is essentially true for your state government.

Issues that affect your everyday life the most—like public health and safety, education and human rights— are mostly regulated by the states. Crucial legislation, like the laws we see coming out of Texas and Florida policing books and reproductive health, are passed by state governments.

While the federal government gives states the power to do so, it is your state senator and your delegates, assemblymen or representatives passing legislation that directly affects their constituents.

Conversely, these are also the people who can block legislation that would improve livelihood. For example, a bill to secure LGBTQIA+ rights is still being stalled by the Pennsylvania Senate after being passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in May 2023.

This is why it is crucial to know who represents you on the state and local levels and informedly vote down your ballot. If you want to ensure you’re voting for a candidate that reflects your values, you want to do your research and plan who you will vote for before you get your ballot or get to the polls.

So, how do you find out who represents you and what they stand for? I have a few resources for you!

Who’s on your ballot?

Let’s be real. Does anyone really know what congressional district they live in or the names of their state representatives? Probably not.

That’s where Ballotpedia.org comes in! Ballotpedia is really simple. All you have to do is put in your address and your email, and Ballotpedia will show you a sample of your ballot. It may not include local elections, but you will get the majority of races.

What do they stand for?

If your candidate is an incumbent, meaning that they have already served and are running to keep their position, you can check their voting history. You can use Ballotpedia or VoteSmart, which separates voting history into issues.

Look for issues that matter to you and see if they vote in a way that you agree with. Do not blindly follow your party! You want to know who you are voting for and if they stick to their campaign promises and vote according to your morals and values.

If your candidate is running for their first term, go to their campaign sites and social media. Checking which PACs endorse these candidates will also help you to determine how they feel about certain issues.

The candidates elected into office this election, especially those in state and local positions, will pass legislation that impacts you and those around you. By educating yourself and voting down the ballot, you get a say in who will represent you and the future they will facilitate.