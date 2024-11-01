Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
In honor of Halloween, I thought I’d take a deep dive back in time and talk about some of my past Halloween costumes.

When I was little, I genuinely had the most random costumes, and I would take this holiday VERY seriously. I would even dress my great grandma up in the most random outfits as well.

With the help of my mom’s Facebook (thanks, Fel), I found all of my old costumes and have a lot to say about each one.

2016: Cat onsie

This one took no effort, for I (unfortunately) already had a cat onsie in my closet. I know that may not come as a shocker to those who know me.

If you’re looking for a simple costume and this is your style, all you need is a onsie, some fake ears, and some makeup to draw a nose and whiskers.

So simple, but such a classic.

2015: Super minion

Before you guys laugh, I actually won a costume contest with this one.

If you don’t know what a super minion is, that’s because I made it up and have felt like a young genius ever since.

My parents also dressed up as Gru and a purple minion. They truly are the reason I had such unique costumes every year, and looking back at photos makes it even funnier.

It honestly slayed. Enough said.

2014: A dead ladybug(?) and the wicked witch of the West

2014 was my YEAR, so you already know I had to pop out in 2 costumes.

My wicked witch costume required actually painting my face green, and let’s just say I took that and ran with it.

I was looking like a diva and ready to hit the 5th grade Halloween party.

The dead ladybug is a hard one to explain. I really think I just wanted a scary costume.

Update whilst I write: I looked at the photo again and I wasn’t just a dead ladybug. I was actually a dead lady bug puppet. There’s no explanation for this. I just threw stuff together at that point.

2013: Ghoulia from monster high

If you never played with Monster High dolls, Ghoulia was the blue-haired icon whom I embodied that year for Halloween.

And yes, I did wear the wig. I thought I was so cool.

2011: Twister

Apparently, October 31, 2012 never existed.

BUT, in 2011, I was, in fact, the physical game of Twister.

Yes, my parents dressed me up as a game and my dad was a game of darts. People little threw magnetic darts at him.

I think about this costume approximately once a month because try telling me how many people you’ve seen dress up as an actual game.

I’ll give you a few moments…. That’s what I thought.

2010: the mad hatter

This one wasn’t too crazy, but she was still cute.

I can firmly say that I most likely didn’t choose this costume because I don’t recall liking “Alice in Wonderland.”

2009: Daphne From scooby doo

Again, this was a year that my parents dressed up with me. They were Scooby and Velma.

This was by far my best costume ever. I had a ginger wig that was literally bigger than me and I was truly looking like a diva.

I was the baddest queen on my block and definitely made all the other 6 year olds jealous.

If anybody is stuck on what to wear and needs last-minute costume ideas, I would DEFINITELY use these for reference.

Happy Halloween!

