In honor of Halloween, I thought I’d take a deep dive back in time and talk about some of my past Halloween costumes.
When I was little, I genuinely had the most random costumes, and I would take this holiday VERY seriously. I would even dress my great grandma up in the most random outfits as well.
With the help of my mom’s Facebook (thanks, Fel), I found all of my old costumes and have a lot to say about each one.
2016: Cat onsie
This one took no effort, for I (unfortunately) already had a cat onsie in my closet. I know that may not come as a shocker to those who know me.
If you’re looking for a simple costume and this is your style, all you need is a onsie, some fake ears, and some makeup to draw a nose and whiskers.
So simple, but such a classic.
2015: Super minion
Before you guys laugh, I actually won a costume contest with this one.
If you don’t know what a super minion is, that’s because I made it up and have felt like a young genius ever since.
My parents also dressed up as Gru and a purple minion. They truly are the reason I had such unique costumes every year, and looking back at photos makes it even funnier.
It honestly slayed. Enough said.
2014: A dead ladybug(?) and the wicked witch of the West
2014 was my YEAR, so you already know I had to pop out in 2 costumes.
My wicked witch costume required actually painting my face green, and let’s just say I took that and ran with it.
I was looking like a diva and ready to hit the 5th grade Halloween party.
The dead ladybug is a hard one to explain. I really think I just wanted a scary costume.
Update whilst I write: I looked at the photo again and I wasn’t just a dead ladybug. I was actually a dead lady bug puppet. There’s no explanation for this. I just threw stuff together at that point.
2013: Ghoulia from monster high
If you never played with Monster High dolls, Ghoulia was the blue-haired icon whom I embodied that year for Halloween.
And yes, I did wear the wig. I thought I was so cool.
2011: Twister
Apparently, October 31, 2012 never existed.
BUT, in 2011, I was, in fact, the physical game of Twister.
Yes, my parents dressed me up as a game and my dad was a game of darts. People little threw magnetic darts at him.
I think about this costume approximately once a month because try telling me how many people you’ve seen dress up as an actual game.
I’ll give you a few moments…. That’s what I thought.
2010: the mad hatter
This one wasn’t too crazy, but she was still cute.
I can firmly say that I most likely didn’t choose this costume because I don’t recall liking “Alice in Wonderland.”
2009: Daphne From scooby doo
Again, this was a year that my parents dressed up with me. They were Scooby and Velma.
This was by far my best costume ever. I had a ginger wig that was literally bigger than me and I was truly looking like a diva.
I was the baddest queen on my block and definitely made all the other 6 year olds jealous.
If anybody is stuck on what to wear and needs last-minute costume ideas, I would DEFINITELY use these for reference.
Happy Halloween!