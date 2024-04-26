The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

America, with its vast and varied landscapes, iconic cities and countless hidden gems offers a unique backdrop for an unforgettable adventure… a road trip! Traveling by car is my favorite way to travel. Although, I can’t say I’ve been on a plane, but I have been on a train to Florida. I really enjoyed the train ride, but compared to the immersive experience that provides freedom, more flexibility than any other mode of transportation and the thrill of discovery, called a car ride, I would pick a road trip any day.

One of the most compelling reasons to choose a car for your next venture is the freedom it provides. Unlike air travel, which has gotten a lot more stressful in the past few years, or train routes that are limited to existing tracks, car rides allow you to set your own pace and allows change. One example of my experience of creating a pace is the second trip my family took to Hilton Head, SC. My dad drove the whole way there and back. We ended up staying at a hotel overnight on the way there. We couldn’t quite do that the way back because our local soccer team was in the playoffs and we had box seats, so we packed up on the last day of our trip and rushed home. We made it just in time for the game. It certainly was stressful and tiring for my dad but in the end he had a lot of fun.

By driving, you can stop at roadside diners, chat with locals, visit small-town museums and stumble upon festivals and events. These interactions provide deeper insights and a richer travel experience than merely passing through destinations as an observer. My family have seen many things on our road trips, such as a Native American burial mound in the middle of nowhere, graves that were our ancestors that we didn’t even know were buried there and many sketchy but amazing gas stations with plenty of local and yummy treats and interesting finds.

While other forms of transportation have their merits, a road trip by car offers a unique combination of freedom, personalization and intimate connection with the places you visit. It’s about the journey as much as the destination. Whether you’re navigating the serene back roads or cruising on a major highway, each mile can deliver new revelations and create lasting memories. So, pack your bags, roll down the windows and let the adventure begin!