If one of your many hobbies is rotting on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), then you know that one of EDM’s brightest stars, John Summit, recently announced he’ll be playing at the DreamLand pride event in New York City during Pride Month.

Met with a less-than-enthusiastic response from his fans, most of whom are white, cisgender and heterosexual, he quickly defended himself on X. He responded to support from his fans and noted that one of his posts from February, which read, “i appreciate your support but i don’t need it, i wish you the best,” was perfectly relevant in this situation.

He also credited the Black and the LGBTQ+ community with A) the very invention of the genre of house and B) knowing how to throw down- both of which are true.

To some, John Summit’s set at DreamLand might seem like just another DJ playing just another set at just another festival.

But, to the queer community, especially to queer POC, it is so much more.

House is a genre of music created by Black queer DJs in Chicago in the 1980s. It’s very name comes from the club where it was first played, the Warehouse in Chicago.

Dubbed the “godfather of house,” DJ Frankie Knuckles began mixing music at the Warehouse so people could dance continuously. It is characterized by a “four-on-the-floor” beat, which is typical of most electronic dance and disco musiczsw and is usually 120-130 beats per minute. Invented as a revival of 1970s disco beats, house blew up around Chicago and took the club scene by storm.

House has planted its roots deep in the soil of modern music and is a staple of pop and dance music today. House was relevant as soon as it was invented and will be forever.

House today is very different than house then, which is something John Summit recognizes. What was once dominated by the Black and queer communities has been almost overtaken by white, cisgender heterosexual frat boys in dark, sweaty basements under the influence of God knows what.

Not saying these boys don’t have talent, they certainly do, but ask them about the origins of the very music they play and they’ll stare blankly back at you the way only a twenty-something year old man-boy in Sigma Whatever can.

Failing to recognize the origins of house music is like crushing those who came before you, rather than standing reverently on their shoulders in appreciation of their work, which is why it is so important that John Summit is playing at this event. In doing so, he is recognizing the very community and culture that has blessed him with success and prosperity.

I am not saying that John Summit should be praised and hailed as the only LGBTQ+ ally ever to walk the Earth, but I am saying it’s an important and necessary step in the right direction.

DJs now owe everything to the Black queer artists who paved the way for them. To fail to recognize this is to in turn scorn the very creation of house music.

In an article for EDM Tunes, Jay Seabrook commented on Summit’s support for the LGBTQ+ community, writing, “Although he did not touch the subject much deeper, Summit recognized that House music and raving was originated by queer people of color. If you are a raver/festival goer, you better know your history. We are glad Summit will have our back no matter what.”