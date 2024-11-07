The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

When people ask what music I listen to, I never know how to answer. I usually reply: “A little bit of everything.” Because I really don’t favor specific artists or genres. I’m the type of person to listen to the same song on repeat over and over again until I grow out of it. One time I ran a nine-mile-run while only listening to “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie Movie. Another time, I studied in the library for hours listening to the same three songs from an album by Cigarettes after Sex. And other times, I’m walking to class listening to the entire Glee soundtrack.

One of my fears: being stopped on campus and asked “What are you listening to?” I probably couldn’t tell you the title of the song or who sings it or what’s going to be next…

But here are some of the song’s I’m currently obsessed with:

“Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley

This is a big one right now. This song was brought back to me after watching the television series “Tell Me Lies” and hearing it in classical form at Cedar Point… Now, whenever I hear this song, I think of those things. And it’s very catchy.

“Or What” by NLE Choppa, 41, and Kyle Richh

This song is more for the beat rather than the lyrics itself. But whenever I need a pick-me-up song, I love putting this on. Especially during a drive.

“Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line

I will never not be obsessed with this song. It brings me back to the good vibes of the summer every time I listen. This may or may not be the 100th time I’ve rediscovered this song. I also like the remix edition.

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac

This one is a classic song and, by no surprise, was rediscovered through TikTok. This is the type of song you’d find me screaming in the shower.

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John

This song is what got me through sophomore year. I don’t think there was a single other song I listened to last year. Fun fact, it was my most listened to song for 2023.

“Norman f***ing Rockwell” by Lana Del Ray

And of course, I have to end with a Lana Del Ray Song. Whenever I’m having a bad day, I will blast this into my eardrums like there’s no tomorrow, or if I’m in a mysterious mood (but I’m never mysterious). This song will never get old.

These songs are all pretty random, but well-known. Most of these songs are my favorites from the past; certain songs remind me of different eras of my life when I listen to them. There’s nothing like rediscovering a good song and blasting it on repeat. And if you’re like me, you’ll listen to it more on repeat at least 10 times.