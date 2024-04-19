My future; my fig tree

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s always been unknown to me about what I truly want to do with my life and my career. I want to do a bit of everything. When I was younger if someone asked me what I wanted to do I would say I want to be a photographer, a princess or a teacher. I was all over the place… and I still am.

It’s hard deciding a career especially when you have no experience or any idea of what that job will entail. You’ll never know if you love or hate something unless you try it.

The fig tree analogy is another wonderful analogy in literature. The fig tree refers to life. The roots of the tree are the past, the trunk is the present and the figs represent the future.

Most people view not knowing what to do with their lives as being indecisive. The alternative way to view it is that someone is so passionate about so many things that they simply cannot choose. The root of being indecisive is passion.

Recently, as a trend, people have been using the fig tree analogy to show future careers they want/ wanted. So, this is me, currently in the trunk of my fig tree and I wanted to share what each of my figs represent.

Environmental marketer

This is the most recent fig to sprout. After three years in college, I finally know what I want to go and that is to be an environmental marketer hopefully for a nonprofit organization. I’ve always been passionate about sustainability and the planet and recently I’ve developed an interest in marketing/advertising. I’m really fortunate to hopefully go into a career post college that will combine my two interests.

Children’s book writer

This one sounds a little silly, but I want to be a children’s book author. Making little books that teach and entertain kids just sounds so fun to me. It’s weird because I have no desire to write books for teens or adults, strictly children’s books that are like 10 pages long.

Teacher

Maybe this tie into the children’s book author dream but I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. If you told sophomore in high school Becca that she wouldn’t be going into a career in teaching, she would be on the floor in shock. I was dead set on wanting to become either an elementary school teacher or a high school English teacher. Part of me still wants to become an educator and I sometimes think I should have stayed with this career, but I could always become a substitute teacher to fulfill this passion.

Mother

An absolute dream is to be a stay-at-home mother who lives in the middle of nowhere in a big white house with a wrap-around porch and bakes sourdough bread all day. I continuously go back and forth with whether I want to have children when I’m older. To be the sole dependent of someone as they navigate everything about life seems so fascinating to me.

Screenwriter

This dream (fig) developed during my freshman year of college when I was taking a lot of television or movie-based courses. I took a screenwriting course my spring semester of freshman year and it changed my life. I was even able to write the first half of my very own movie and that script is something I’ll cherish forever. I could see screenwriting in my future along with the children’s book author. Honestly, if I’m able to write I do not care what I’m writing.

World Traveler

If I could find a way to earn money while traveling the world that will forever be my number one career choice. I’m not much of a traveler now but it’s my dream. I would love to travel country to country and learn about each culture and way of living. You’ll know that I accomplished this dream if one of two things happen; I go completely off the grid or I do not shut up about it on social media.