I wear a lot of jewelry every day.

Some of the pieces I wear every single day.

I grow very strong attachments to my jewelry and feel like I can’t ever take a piece of jewelry off after I put it on.

Somedays, when I do have to go without those essential pieces of jewelry, I feel incomplete.

It feels like a part of myself is missing.

I have been wearing a ring on the middle finger of my right hand every day for six years. My grandma gave me this ring the summer after eighth grade.

It is a silver ring with a small turquoise stone in the middle. No matter where I’m going or what I’m doing, I never take this ring off.

It has been to my high school prom, the Mediterranean sea, the Eiffel Tower, an airport in Iceland, the 1975 concert I went to in November, literally everywhere.

It’s been through years of volleyball games, college parties and emergency rooms.

This ring used to belong to my grandma. It was a gift from her husband, my grandpa.

My grandpa passed away just before I was born. I never got to meet him.

Wearing the ring every day makes me feel like I can keep a piece of my grandfather with me, even though I never got to meet him.

Another everyday staple is my necklace. The necklace I wear every day is a silver pendant with an etching of my dog Lily on it.

I got this necklace my sophomore year of high school. I didn’t wear it every day until the end of my senior year of high school.

Lily was my best friend since we got her when I was five. She was the sweetest, gentlest, most protective dog in the world. When she passed away, it was the hardest thing I ever had to go through.

Since then, I’ve worn that necklace with a picture of her on it everyday since. It’s been through a lot with me as well. The few times I have taken it off, I feel sad and disconnected. Wearing her next to my heart every day keeps her in my mind. Whenever I touch the pendant, I hope she can feel me.

I cycle through rings on other fingers and bracelets every day or at least a few times a week.

Each piece of jewelry I own has a different story behind it and has a different level of meaning to me.

Jewelry is an important part of my life and my style. I’m always looking for cool pieces to add to my collection.

