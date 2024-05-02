The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

One of my worst traits is my hatred for cleaning.

Since it’s the end of the year, my refusal to keep my space tidy is really biting me in the you-know-what right about now.

Trying to organize and pack simultaneously is not for the weak. You would think by the third year I would’ve figured that out. I haven’t. Sigh.

Packing up my things does give me the opportunity to look through everything I have collected over the years and reflect on these two semesters, which is always a mix of laughs, tears, eye-rolls and disgust (somehow I always find a really dirty cup or old bag of mini muffins that are definitely some sort of health risk). While I find it very difficult to sift through my stuff, I found a few items that I think really represent my junior year at Bonaventure.

My endless lesson plans scattered about my desk remind me of my education cohort that formed this year. There are fifteen of us that took all the same classes and went through clinical together this semester, so we grew very close both in and out of the classroom. I would not have gotten through this year without all of them; we could lean on each other when work got tough or the early mornings felt like too much to handle. As much as those long lesson plans make me cringe, I do have to admit that I can’t bring myself to throw them away.

The bald cap from my halloween costume folded into my top dresser drawer (just in case I need it again…you never know) is a great reminder of all of the laughs I have had with my roommates this year. I have known Ellie and Claire since freshman year, but living with our fourth roommate, Leah, and becoming close not just as individual friends, but as a group of four, has been one the highlights of my entire Bonaventure experience thus far.

And I’m keeping the bald cap…you know…just in case.

My shoes scattered throughout my room create a flood of emotions as we put a close on a year full of growth and success as a dance team. As a co-captain of this year’s team, I had the honor of being able to work with every dancer to improve their skills, introduce new ideas and meet new friends through a healthy and non-competitive activity on campus.

I can’t help but look at my contemporary half-shoes and wonder what I’ll be doing with them in a year from now.

As I reflect on the past year, I can’t help but feel excited for August. Living in a pink house with my roommates, teaching my own classes, another year of dance and another year full of Bonaventure seasons. But, if we’re being honest, I’m not ready to actually experience those times yet. I’m not ready to come back and have everything be labeled “my last _________.” I’m just not ready.

Like my room, my mind is cluttered with the bittersweet twinge of ending my junior year. But, unlike my townhouse, I can’t just pick up a couple shirts and fix my problems. I’m growing up no matter how clean I keep my space.

Well, I suppose I can bottle those feelings up until I come back. I still have way too much stuff to pack to actually think right now.

See you in the fall Her Campus. Have a great summer. I’ve got to go back to cleaning.