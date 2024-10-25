The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Outer Banks has been one of my favorite shows ever since the first season came out in 2020. I remember sitting on the couch in my family room binge watching this new show that had come on Netflix during the pandemic, and I fell in love with it. I loved the love, the drama, and the relationships in the show. I also was intrigued with the storyline, and I found myself watching the entire season in less than a week. Since the first part of season 4four came out, I can say that it is still one of my favorite shows.

Season four continues with the same six characters that season three left off with, including Sarah, John B., J.J., Kiara, Pope, and Cleo. To start off, there are love interests with all of the characters. However, my favorite couple is Sarah and John B. The storyline tracks the characters down as they start a new quest to find a tiara. The show also wouldn’t be complete without Rafe, Sarah’s brother, and Topper, Sarah’s ex-boyfriend, as antagonists. They are perfect at their role, and this is one show that I think has the perfect cast. Each cast member portrays their role perfectly, and they carry it out in such a way that makes me watch the full season in one sitting.

The show follows the storyline of six teenagers purchasing a house with the gold that they discovered in season three. They also find themselves on a quest to find Blackbeard’s ambulant and his blue crown. However, they run into several problems in the show, including looking for the objects at the same time as a dangerous group of adults that try to kill them several times.

The show also would not be complete without having a cliff hanger at the end of every episode, making it easy to watch the whole season in one sitting. However, the way that the fifth episode ends left me with tons of questions and it made me even more excited for the next part of the season to come out (no spoilers!).

Even though this show has been out for four years, each season has its own unique qualities that make it special. The characters and the storyline make this show one of my favorite shows. Overall, I love this season, and I can’t wait for the next part of the season to come out next month.