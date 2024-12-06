The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not everything is a trend. And not every trend you need to follow.

One of my biggest pet peeves currently is when I see someone online ask something like, “what’s the shoe to wear this fall?” or “How do we feel about this person?” It irks me so much because when did people become so dependent on a stranger’s opinion about such trivial tops like, what pieces of clothing they should for some reason get rid of premeditatedly. Can you not form a thought for yourself?

I understand that trends have been around since forever, and that’s why there are certain styles we associate with certain decades. But that does not mean we need to base our whole personhood off of what the general public thinks on every topic.

Individuality is not a bad thing! It’s actually what makes you, you! So, stop avoiding developing who you are based on what is purely trendy at the time. Grow a backbone and stand up for something for once.

In terms of fashion sense, you would only be “trendy” if you followed the masses, but you’ll be stylish if you let yourself gravitate to what makes you feel good and look good. But you don’t know what that is? Well, you’ll never find out if you keep placing too much value in what everyone else is wearing. If something piques your interest, try it out. If it makes you feel confident in it, then wear it! Stop worrying about fitting in at every moment. Life would be boring if your sole purpose was to just be another face in a crowd.

At some point, everyone seemed to become so focused on accommodating everyone, even if it was at the expense of themselves. Placating and downplaying our own opinions for the sake of “keeping the peace” has become the norm. But in this political climate? Now is not the time to stay silent on what you really feel. And now is especially not the time to give up our ability to think for ourselves in favor of congealing with the masses.

Who cares if someone thinks you’re being too loud about your opinions? Who even cares if you’re loud and wrong? Many people have come before you and been very wrong and incredibly loud about it and have built a successful life on those opinions! So, if it didn’t stop them, don’t let it stop you.

Looking to strangers on social media as your voices of reason is basically the blind leading the blind. Instead, form your opinions and personality on what you experience in the real world. You’re not some out of touch L.A. influencer, you are YOU. Embrace it.