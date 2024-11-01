Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
As of last week, I finished reading my first ever fantasy book. Let me tell you every chapter was a page turner so much that I purchased the second book in the series while I was only halfway through the first book.  I finished reading “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Mass. Yes, a very popular “booktok” read but also the best book I could have read to help me expand my choice of reading genre. 

Nobody talks about how scary it is to venture away from a typical reading genre. I always read romance or realistic fiction books, and I have always been intimidated by fantasy, thriller, or mystery books. To be transparent, I think this comes from poor reading comprehension. Throughout all of elementary and middle school I struggled with reading comprehension and would often have to read things over multiple times to understand.

I used to get so outraged with myself because I loved to read but I could not understand why I could not remember or comprehend what I was reading. This made me hate reading for many years of my life. When the pandemic hit, I got out of the biggest reading slump of my life. I had nothing else to do so I read and read and read until I fell in love with reading again. With a book in my hand and a comfort water bottle by my side, I was able to escape into a world that was not our own. I felt like me again.  

Yes, there were still times I struggled and even today I struggle to remember and understand what I am reading. But I can not let that stop me from doing something I find so much enjoyment in doing. 

Prior to reading “A Court of Thorns and Roses” I strayed away from fantasy because I knew those kinds of books take a lot of focus and comprehensive abilities. But I heard so many good things about the series that I wanted to read it for myself. 

Despite some of the words being hard to pronounce or read, this book moved at the perfect pace that I was able to understand. The pacing of the book was not too fast that I was getting lost with the plot and all the characters and not too slow that I was getting bored. This book being a romantic fantasy helped as well because I am able to notice and find comfort in those romance traits within this fantasy. What can I say? I am a sucker for an enemies to lovers trope.  It also helped that my best friend read the series, so I am able to talk to her about what is happening and how I’m feeling about the book. (Shout out Belle!)

Getting out of my head and being open to trying a different genre despite my fears changed what literally feels like my brain chemistry and it only heightened my love and need to read. I now have so many more books I can read because I am no longer intimidated by long fantasy stories.

So, literally go purchase and read “A Court of Thorns and Roses” right now so we can chat.

