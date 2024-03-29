On Island Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Whenever I introduce myself I say that I am from Buffalo.

When I further clarify that I live on an island, people puzzledly interject and ask “Wait, what?” I am officially from a suburb on the outskirts of Buffalo that happens to be an island. I am lucky to call Grand Island, New York home.

I never realized how unique my hometown experience was until I came to college and met new people from across the country and the globe. I somehow experienced Buffalo in its entirety- the snow, sleet (and delicious wings), while simultaneously living an “island lifestyle” throughout my childhood. Do not let the word “island” deceive you. I do not live on a tropical island by any means, even though it can feel that way in the summer. We experience the fullness of all four Western New York Seasons. The winters are normally snowy, frigid and long. Conversely, the summers are deliciously warm and full of life.

I am forever grateful that my father grew up on Grand Island and convinced my mother (a self-proclaimed city girl), that “the island” was the best place to raise a family. I think back to my childhood with the fondest memories. Western New York is typically flat, uniform suburbs and landscape. People’s eyes light up when I mention my childhood summers were filled with ice cream boat rides, dockside sunbathing, and biking on the boardwalk. You would think I’m from the Carolinas the way I talk about my childhood, but in reality, I call a tiny island on the Niagara River home. I love that I live 10 minutes away from Niagara Falls and Canada. I truly feel that I get to experience a little bit of everything in my hometown.

I appreciated my island summers even more once I got to college. My summers have become four uninterrupted months of bliss to reunite with my hometown friends after living seemingly different lives apart while away at college. Most of my summers are spent working as a server and bartender at one of the island’s boating clubs. I joke that I feel like I’m on the reality show “Below Deck”. Although it can be stressful at times, there’s nothing like serving outdoor weddings, shaking cocktails on members’ boats and running the bar at the club’s outdoor concerts. There are not many places in Western New York where you can experience this.

I am incredibly spoiled in the sense that I always had friends or family who owned boats growing up. Though my parents never had one (maybe I can convince them in retirement), we always knew of someone who did. I was able to spend endless sun-drenched afternoons boating, tubing and swimming in the Niagara River.

Grand Island is a close-knit community of about 21,000 residents. Especially if you attend the public schools there, it can feel like everyone knows everyone. Though I often resented this in my adolescent angst, I have come to love the simple, small-town feel.

I guess this is an ode to my hometown. People often have complex relationships with their hometowns and the people and memories associated with them. I have always enjoyed living on the island; further, going away to college has made me appreciate Grand Island even more when I am away. I have come to realize that while it’s the place, it’s even more so the people.