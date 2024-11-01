The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The title sounds confusing but just bear with me. I love Halloween. I have enjoyed this day since I was a kid. Dressing up in costumes and getting to be whoever you want for the night excites me. However, it also has its faults. This has caused me to have a love/hate relationship with the weekend of Halloween.

My first issue with Halloween is the pressure of having the perfect costume. As this is my second Halloween in college, I still have yet to buy a costume that I am absolutely in love with. Is it the end of the world that I have to wear a costume that I do not like for five hours or so? No. Is it a little bit annoying that I simply cannot find any costume that I love on me? Yes. My problem occurs when I buy a costume and the first time I try it on I love it but then when I try it on again the week of, for some reason I end up disliking it. It does not make much sense at all due to the fact that my body has not changed at all. But I think the pressure of looking perfect for this holiday gets to me.

My next issue is the weather that comes with this season. I go to college on the east coast. This means that the weather for Halloween since I was born has been all over the place. One Halloween as a kid I even remember that it was snowing. My issue is that every costume I have worn has always been a short dress or a short skirt or anything along those lines. This means that for a part of the night I am absolutely freezing outside regretting my costume choices. I should really blame this on my unpractical costume choices. But hey it’s only like this for one night.

Although Halloween does have these negatives, I do still thoroughly enjoy the weekend and reminisce on it when it is over. It is the time that me and my friends get to do group costumes and take pictures that we get to look back at later in life. The memories that I will be making inspire me to stay excited for the weekend. Although it may be impractical costumes in the freezing cold, you only get four Halloweens in college. You have to make each of them count. If I did not go all out this weekend, I know in a couple years I would look back and say “I wish I could have done more”.

At least if I live this weekend to the fullest, I will hopefully not have any regrets in my future when it comes to Halloween.