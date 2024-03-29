The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since Easter is approaching, it’s given me time to reminisce on one of my fondest childhood memories.

My great grandma, Ann, was one of my favorite people in the world.

When I was little, she would watch me when I was sick and I had the honor to spend 17 years of my life with her.

Whenever I was with her, it was always an escape from real life. It was like we would step into an alternate universe, get away from our problems for a little while, and just enjoy each other’s company.

Whether it was having a picnic on the living room floor, making up stories before bed or laughing until midnight during a hurricane, we always had a good time.

But, my all time favorite memory of her was when we would make an “Easter Tree.”

We would go into the backyard, find the biggest branch on the ground, put it in a pot and make paper Easter eggs to hang on it.

We did this every single Easter and it would become the center piece for the dinner table.

In February of 2022 she passed away, and it felt like a piece of me was gone.

I don’t think a single day has gone by in the past two years that I don’t think about her.

I think that a part of me hurts the most around this time of year because Easter was the first major holiday without her.

The other day, out of nowhere, I suddenly remembered the Easter Tree and how much joy it brought us at Easter time.

A main reason for that was because we both felt like it was a unique experience that we only got to share with each other, and that made it so much more special.

I know that I can’t get that time back with her or have the experience to make another tree with her again, but I can still make it on my own, sit, and smile at the thought that she’s looking down and watching me continue the tradition.

Reminiscing on these beautiful childhood memories has made me more appreciative of everything I have and how far I’ve come in life.

It helps me remember not to take anything for granted and to spend more time loving and caring for the people you adore while they are still around.

And, if you get the chance to, make an Easter Tree with someone that you love because trust me, it will be a memory you both carry for the rest of your lives.

Happy Easter and Buona Pasqua!