Oddly Specific Jobs I Want To Experience

Have you ever visualized yourself working a certain job? Like a pilot? An actor? A pageant coach? Because I have … a lot. If I could experience every job for one day, that would be perfect. I’d like to shout out Trish from the TV show “Austin & Ally” because she fully sparked this curiosity of working multiple jobs.

So, here are six (oddly specific) jobs I’d LOVE to try for a day.

Zookeeper

When I was a kid, my mom always took me to our local zoo. And I remember wanting to be a zookeeper after watching them feed the gorillas. Being able to work with animals all day, give tours, and work outside sounds so fun. The cleanup can’t be fun though…

Food Critic

As a “foodie” (who is not at all picky), I love trying new restaurants. At school, it’s not uncommon for me to “flee” campus on a Sunday to get food from a random restaurant in a random town. I love food, I love food reviews, and I love getting paid, so what’s not to like! Plus, I’d love to play Gordan Ramsey for a day.

Hotel Receptionist (in Hawaii)

Hotels have always felt comforting and nostalgic to me. There’s no feeling like walking into your hotel after a long trip. So, for me, the atmosphere would be amazing. Even better, a resort in Hawaii. I would sip on Piña Coladas and wait for the hotel drama to unfold.

Rainforest Cafe Waitress

I could name 100 restaurants I’m curious to experience, but this takes the cake because of the style and scenery. It’s always an experience with the shouting monkeys, flashing lights, and moving animatronics. But I’m curious to know what it’s like working there with all the chaos.

Disney World Employee

There are so many factors that go into this one: daily access to the park, the Disney culture, the scenery, the guests, the rides, the food … I think you get the point. Also, I find all the Disney World conspiracy theories, stories, and lore of the place to be fascinating. So, I’d love to get the inside scoop of what goes on at the park that only employees would get to experience.

6.) America’s Got Talent Judge

My grandma and I used to be obsessed with this show. Even now I occasionally scroll through TikTok watching various auditions. It’s addicting! I can see myself sitting in the judge’s chair and watching acts for hours on end without losing interest.

Truthfully, the number of jobs I’ve visioned myself working is countless. So, if you find me in 10 years as a dog trainer or a McDonald’s employee or a dance teacher, you’ll know why.