Welcome to the first week of October. Wait, let me alter my statement…welcome to the first week of October amid an election year. Oh yes, this is going to be fun.

With campaigns running full steam ahead and election season right around the corner, it is imperative that us college students become aware of our voter registration status.

Now you might be asking, “Why should I even vote?” That is a perfectly acceptable question to ask. Although, what is less than acceptable is never finding out the answer to said question.

Voting is crucial because it empowers citizens to shape the future of their country. Elections determine who will represent you at all levels of government, from local officials to the presidency. These leaders make decisions on issues such as healthcare, education, climate policy and the economy, which directly affect daily life. By casting your ballot, you help sustain the democratic process and ensure that government officials are accountable to the people. The more people vote, the stronger and more representative democracy becomes.

The 2024 election will involve critical debates on pressing issues like climate change, economic recovery, social justice, reproductive rights and more. Voting is a way to influence the direction the country takes on these matters. Every vote counts, especially in closely contested elections. Many races have been decided by small margins, and your participation can make a difference in the outcome of both local and national elections.

By registering and voting, you are actively participating in shaping the future of your community and country, ensuring that your values and interests are represented.

How to register to vote:

Grab your computer or mobile device.

Go to https://vote.gov/

Press the red “Select your state or territory to begin” button

Find the box that states, “Start typing to narrow your options” and type in/select your U.S. state or territory.

This should then take you to a page that will supply you with links to your state’s election website.

Now you are ready to register!

Follow the directions given to you by your respective state’s election portal. For example, if you are a citizen of New York State, you will need to have your New York State DMV issued driver license, permit or Non-Driver ID, the ZIP Code currently on record with the DMV and the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN) all on deck.

After all information is filled out and submitted, you will be a registered voter! Congratulations!

If you will be away from your polling place on November 5, request an absentee ballot. Although most states have absentee voting, deadlines and rules on who can take part vary. Some states require an excuse to vote absentee. Others do not. In most states, you must request an absentee ballot to vote in each election.

Your state may require you to have a valid excuse to vote absentee. Acceptable excuses vary by state. Most include being unable to get to your polling place due to illness, injury or disability, being on business travel or vacation outside of your county or city of residence on Election Day or being a student at an out-of-state college or university

Make sure you follow your state’s deadlines for requesting and returning your ballot. See your state’s voting deadlines and note whether the deadline is for when your ballot must be postmarked or for when it must be received by the election office.

Now, be sure to mark your calendars for November 5: Election Day! Voting in an election can be a deeply gratifying experience, not only because it gives you a direct voice in the future of your community but also because it reinforces the core values of democracy that this country stands on.

When you cast your ballot, you become part of a larger collective that determines the direction of government and policy, upholding the principle that everyone’s opinion matters. It’s a moment where individual action contributes to the greater good, making democracy more than just a concept—it’s a living system that thrives when people participate.

The act of voting is a reminder that democracy is a privilege, one that many have fought for throughout history. It reinforces a sense of responsibility, knowing that your choice helps shape laws, policies and leadership that affect daily life. Whether your candidate wins or not, the fact that you voted means you’ve contributed to the preservation of a system that relies on civic engagement.

