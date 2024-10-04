Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Grace Hodara is a sophomore Journalism major from Salamanca, New York. Outside of her studies, she is involved with Study Sorrento SBU, Jandoli Women in Communication, and SBU Women’s Club Lacrosse. You can find Grace playing some kind of sport (usually lacrosse or soccer), watching Bills games, listening to music (her music taste is perfectly summed up by that picture of Taylor Swift and 21 Savage at the 2024 Grammys), or traveling (being home for more than 2 weeks at a time is not exactly her strong-suit). She is an avid reader and writer, and is excited to continue working with Her Campus SBU!