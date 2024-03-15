The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

In honor of Women’s History Month, of course I’m only talking about being a girl. Because let’s be honest, I love being a girl!

At the same time, I hate being a girl. So many things that seem so normal to girls and their everyday lives are sometimes frowned upon by men in our society.

So, here’s some things that I think should be normalized about girls:

1. Bleeding through

If you’re a girl, you KNOW that the most “embarrassing” thing to happen out in public is bleeding through your pad/tampon and fully through your pants.

But why does it have to be so embarrassing?? Every girl gets their period, and sometimes they can’t help if they have a heavier flow.

If you happen to be a man reading this and you ever witness this, kindly pull her aside to let her know and offer help. And if you’re a girl, please be a ‘girl’s girl’ and offer them help, too.

2. crying over the smallest inconvenience

We all know this has happened to us. I wouldn’t necessarily say that I’m a “cry baby,” but sometimes I just can’t help but show my emotions to the full extent when something doesn’t go as planned.

Crying is so normal and even though we want to put on a brave face for everything, it’s not always easy.

So, just let it out because at the end of the day, it’s okay!

3. bad time management

Now, at first glance, it looks like I’m implying that all women have bad time management all the time.

I simply mean that, sometimes, our time management isn’t the best in the sense that we may spend more time getting ready and making ourselves look presentable, and then leaving little to no time to eat or do something necessary.

I’ve caught myself taking hours to get ready, and then, all of a sudden, it’s time to leave and I didn’t get a chance to eat or maybe do some school work.

Yes, I’m aware this isn’t always ideal or good, but if we want to take the time to look pretty before leaving the house, let us take our time! We’ll feel much better when we’re done.

4. “I’m just a girl”

I can admit that I do actually have a problem when it comes to saying this because I say it about absolutely everything.

If I hit the curb, it’s okay because I’m just a girl.

If I have $0.64 left in my bank account because I spent my last pennies on Dunkin and Shein, it’s fine because I’m LITERALLY just a girl!

I will never stop living by that phrase because it’s so true.

5. rat’s nests

Girls can’t just wake up in the morning, run a brush through their hair once, and then go on with their day.

Some hair care routines take hours and we don’t always have the time to do it every day.

My go to hair-do for a lazy day is just a messy bun because sometimes, my hair is just looking like a rat’s nest and I have more important things to worry about.

6. Rewearing jeans

This one is pretty self explanatory.

Everyone does it and it’s NOT that gross.

As someone who doesn’t wear jeans a lot, I don’t always have to worry about this, but if I go to eat with friends and then come home, I’m throwing those jeans right back in my drawer. Plain and simple.

Happy Women’s History Month!