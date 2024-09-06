The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I will always remember this summer as the “No Skip Album” summer. We were so well fed with amazing new music this season that I am genuinely falling into a slump when it comes to finding new songs to listen to because the past few months have been so top tier.

I am just one person, with her own biases, so I can’t cover every 10/10 album released this summer, but there were four albums specifically that I found constantly in my music rotation.

#1. Submarine by The Marias

I had been anticipating this album for months after The Marias teased its release back in March with their song “Run Your Mouth.” I have been a hugeeeee fan of this band since their EP “Superclean, Vol. II” was released in 2018, and whenever a new song by them dropped, it was automatically added to my favorite’s playlist.

Submarine not only held up to my expectations based on their last album, it superseded them. I am not exaggerating when I say that I only listened to this album, without skipping any of the songs, for at least two months straight. It is just that good. Submarine does such a good job transitioning from their slower and sometimes eerie sounding songs with their catchy, upbeat ones. You can even catch me, an elementary level Spanish speaker at best, singing all the lyrics to their strictly Spanish songs. I was able to see The Marias in concert this summer as well, and it was one of the best experiences of my life. If you ever have a chance to see them live, do it.

Favorite Tracks: No One Noticed, Love You Anyways, Aye No Puedo

#2. Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

Already a top contender for Album of the Year, HMHAS has been received overwhelmingly well by the world, and it was no surprise to me. I think Billie and her brother are geniuses when it comes to curating a vibe and distinct sound that has you hooked on her song with just the first listen. I admit, I was late to the HMHAS hype as I was busy listening to, you guessed it, “Submarine”, when it first came out since the two albums were released at the same time. However, once I hit play on “Skinny”, the album’s first song, Billie commanded my attention immediately for the entirety of July. This album does a good job at separating itself from Billie’s previous work, especially after her last album received some mixed reviews, while still maintaining the same dreamy sound that has become Billie’s signature.

Favorite Tracks: Birds of a Feather, Wildflower, Blue

#3. Brat by Charlie XCX

This article would be remiss if “Brat” went unmentioned. Unanimously, the world seemed to agree that summer 2024 would be known now and forever as “Brat Summer.” And, boy, was it. Everywhere I look now I feel like the album cover’s signature vibrant green color follows me, and its songs, itself, are still in my daily rotation as well.

Originally released and assumed to be an “acquired taste” album solely for Charlie’s hard core fans, the dance album blew up on social media to unprecedented proportions, even reaching corporate companies and political teams with Kamala Harris even adopting the album’s color and overall “cool girl” vibe when she took up the mantle as the Democratic Party’s 2024 Presidential Nominee in a (seemingly successful) attempt to win the support of the young voters of the country. That fact alone certainly will cement “Brat”, in not just pop culture history, but U.S. history as well, as one of the most influential pieces of music of the past decade.

Societal influence aside, the album is full of amazing beats. I could be found each morning on my drive to work bumping to “Talk Talk” and “B2B” as I pumped myself up for the day. Charlie’s Boiler Room DJ set also circled the internet as well for quite some time, living up to the “Club Classic-ness” of the album as it continues its hold of the party scene across the globe.

Favorite Tracks: Talk Talk, B2B, Von Dutch

#4. Charm by Clairo

Now as much as I just went into depth on how “Brat Summer” was the name of the game this year, I personally embraced “Charm Summer” to a fuller extent. Released in the later half of the season, Clairo’s Charm skyrocketed to success in my books, as well as in the world, debuting at #8 on the Billboard top 100, her highest ranking debut to date. I have been really into jazz and jazz-adjacent music as of late, and Charm came just at the right time for me. I genuinely don’t think I could pick a favorite of this album because every song is just so good. I listened to this album in the car, in the pool, while I worked, while I read books, while I washed the dishes or did the laundry. I even could be caught just laying on my bed staring at my celling while I took in Clairo’s beautiful masterpiece of an album. I forced my sister to listen to this album only whenever I drove her anywhere. It got even more personal when I found out that “Glory of the Snow” was inspired by the Innovations cover of “Seabird”, one of my all-time favorite songs (If you have never listened to The Alessi Brothers song “Seabird”, go do that ASAP). All in all, as much as I loved all these other albums on this list, Charm will always come out on top for me.