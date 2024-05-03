Next Steps

Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

After an exciting summer in Italy last year, I knew I had to do something this summer that would keep me just as entertained.

This summer I have the privilege to write for The Lake Placid News. I will be interning in their newsroom for six weeks. I am so excited for this opportunity and to gain valuable experience.

Writing for a newspaper in a new community is a little intimidating. I have been covering events in my college community and the surrounding areas for two years now. It has become comfortable and familiar to me.

I’m both eager and nervous to work in a community I know relatively nothing about for the whole summer. Learning about the local customs and covering annual events are things I am looking forward to. Navigating a real newsroom and working with new colleagues are some things I am a little nervous for, but I’m sure I will quickly work it out.

As for my living situation, I will be living with three other people interning at different places. I have yet to meet these people and I won’t meet them until I get there. I’m sure they will all be great people, but as my living situation from last summer traumatized me a bit, I think I am entitled to some nerves about the situation.

Another exciting thing but also nerve-racking thing about this summer is that I have to get a car. And before I do that, I have to get my license. Yes, ok, I’ll admit I don’t have my license, but it hasn’t been that big of an issue until now so let’s just let it go. So on top of paying for living, I have to buy a car and pay for gas all summer.

I also have to pay for my food all summer as well. And I don’t have a real kitchen so I can imagine I’ll be eating out A LOT.

Now I don’t mean to sound ungrateful for this opportunity, I am really excited and happy I got this offer. But there are a few things I am worried about before going into it. I’m sure once I actually start interning (and getting paid) a lot of these worries will begin to fall away. Looking at it all at once though, looking at how much everything is going to cost, I have begun to panic a little.

So, at the risk of putting too much pressure on myself to have an amazing summer, I really hope the experience I gain will all be worth it in the end. This is my last summer before graduation, and I wanted to do something fun that would also advance my career. When I return in the fall, I will for sure update with the tales and anecdotes of my summer.

