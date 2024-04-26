The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some of the most comforting movies I’ve watched have just been people talking to each other about their lives and opinions. I know this might seem like what happens in every movie, and it does, but that’s not always the main focus. I’m talking about the movies that literally the only thing that really happens is people having conversations with one another, the action of the whole movie is either non-existent or just background noise.

This genre is not exclusive to just movies. I think some books have this same sort of concept, especially memoirs. This would make sense though since most memoirs are just people talking about themselves, but I guess that’s why I’ve been into reading them as of late. It’s as if I had just been talking with an old friend, catching up on our lives. And there really isn’t a better feeling than that some days.

Here are three of my most recent favorites of “people talking”:

Before Sunrise

The first of the iconic Before Trilogy, Before Sunrise follows Celine and Jesse, who meet on a train to Vienna, and spontaneously decide to spend the rest of the day getting to know each other before Jesse has to catch his flight back to the U.S. the following morning. The entirety of this movie is just Celine and Jesse exploring the city of Vienna and chatting about their life experiences and the opinions and thoughts they have had throughout them. The movie is just one big conversation, but it’s beloved for a reason. And, you’ll find yourself pining for a fateful run-in with a charming stranger the next time you take public transportation.

Frances Ha

This movie follows Frances (played by Greta Gerwig), who is a struggling dancer in New York City, whose life takes a new turn of uncertainty when her best friend moves out of their shared apartment to live with her boyfriend. Frances spends the majority of the time in this movie having deep talks and realizations about where her life and relationships are going with herself or other people she either just met or had known for a long while. It is a really introspective look on friendships and finding ourselves in the midst of hardships. I highly recommend this movie be watched during a period of change in your life, it will really make you think about the ever changing situations and relationships we will find ourselves in throughout our lives.

Slow Days, Fast Company: The World, The Flesh, and L.A.

Slow Days, Fast Company is a book by Eve Babitz, who may be better know by her novel Black Swans. She was a young socialite in 1960s Los Angeles, and she has many stories to tell about it. With both a mix of sarcastic humor and crushing realizations about life as we grow older, Babitz delivers a highly enjoyable memoir-like recollection of her youth and living life to its fullest. The book features many conversations and excursions she’s had with artists, fellow socialites, movie-stars, baseball players, and many more. She is constantly observing and soaking up what life has to offer, jumping at any opportunity for a little fun or a long week of, eventual soul-crushing, relaxation. Each chapter is a new story, and each story leaves you with the feeling that you just had a long chat with your friend about their weekend activities. This is the perfect book to bring along to have as something to fill the time in waiting rooms, or on a commute to work or school.

There is a lot we can learn from just listening to others, maybe that it is why “people talking” is my new favorite genre. I always come out of these movies or books feeling like, nothing really happened, but I learned something from that seeming “nothingness.” They pose introspective questions about life and where we fall into place in the world amidst casual conversations and funny quips. Like I said before, it’s like you’re having a deep discussion with a friend that leaves your mind stimulated and your heart full.