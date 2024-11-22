The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to the holiday season and especially Christmas movies, I take my movie choices very, VERY seriously. I LOVE the Christmas season, and I am an incredibly nostalgic and sentimental person when it comes to holidays, especially Christmas, and it is one of the only holidays that I am super picky about movies, music, and traditions. That being said, here are my top five favorite Christmas movies that I always watch without fail every Christmas season.

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, specifically the 1966 version because the Jim Carrey 2000 version traumatized me as a child, is not only one of my favorite Christmas stories mostly for the main message the story tells; that Christmas isn’t about the presents, the food, or the decorations it’s about the people you’re with and the memories you make together. It’s a timeless classic that is rewatched every single year in my house and played in the background of other things that we do around the house during the holiday season.

4. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

My mom is a HUGE Peanuts fan and growing up we always had Peanuts-themed nativity sets and holiday decorations all around the house. For all the big holidays, our family will always rewatch the Peanuts specials and it’s a tradition that will always stick in our family. Similar to The Grinch’s overarching message though, one of the main reasons why I love this special so much is because of its theme of the roots of Christmas and stripping back the commercialism of the season. This is easily a top-five pick for me, and one I will always watch every year.

3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Even though I wasn’t allowed to watch this Christmas movie when I was a kid, it is still one of my all-time favorite holiday movies. Now that most of my sisters are older, this has become a Christmas season staple in our house, and we can quote almost every part of it. Not only do I think it’s a fantastic Christmas movie, but I also just think it is one of the best comedies and think that it is hilarious. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” definitely deserves the number three spot in my books.

2. Elf (2003)

I do not care what anybody says about his being one of the most annoying movies to date, I think that “Elf” is hilarious, and I will watch it over, and over, and over again all Christmas season long. I can quote this movie forwards and backwards, and honestly could probably watch it with my eyes closed and be able to know every scene and line. It has been a Christmas movie that I have been watching every season ever since I was little and is one, I will always watch for many Christmases to come. I love Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, and some of my favorite nostalgic holiday memories were watching this movie, yet it does not beat my number one pick

1. Home Alone (1990)

This. This movie right here is the best Christmas movie of all time, in my opinion of course. I have been watching this movie ever since I was a little kid, and while I feared it because of the burglars, it didn’t last long because it quickly became a favorite of mine. The soundtrack, the whole premise of getting stuck alone at Christmas, and all the witty one-liners that I can also quote like there’s no tomorrow all add up to make this movie a perfect holiday film on my list. Plus, as a little bonus, Catherine O’Hara is one of my all-time favorite actresses and that just makes me love “Home Alone” all the more.