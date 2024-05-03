Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

School’s out!

I cannot wait for all the free time and nice weather to do all the things that I have planned. Here are just a few:

CONCERTS:

Currently, I have 6 concerts on the agenda. I have two Hozier concerts, back to back at the end of May. Then, the Taste of Country is towards the end of June and right after, A Boogie wit Da Hoodie rescheduled a concert for the week after. My friend Jessie and I have tickets for Faye Webster in July. Finally, my dad and I are going to see The Flaming Lips a week later.

TRIPS:

I am so incredibly lucky to be going on a couple of trips this summer break. My dad and stepmom are taking me and my sister to the Indianapolis 500 at the end of May. My boyfriend and I are taking a short, little vacation to Toronto for his 21st birthday and our 3rd anniversary. Then, I have the small, day trips that I am planning. Pittsburg with Jessie, Syracuse with Cadie and Rochester with Anthony and other friends.

GOING OUT:

I have a pretty tough reputation for staying in. When my boyfriend asks if I want to go out or stay in, I will always choose to stay in, cuddled up with a blanket and a movie. But this leads to a pretty lazy summer. This summer I have promised myself that I will go with the flow and take up people on their offers for plans.

CADIE’S GRADUATION:

MY LITTLE SISTER IS GRADUATING!!! I am so excited to be able to attend my baby sister’s graduation ceremony back at my old high school. I will also be able to help her get ready for senior prom! It’s so exciting and I am so glad that school is out and I will be home. Plus, I will also be home for her exhibition at the school program she’s a part of at the Buffalo Zoo. It is her final project to show what exhibit she proposes for an animal she’s been studying.

WORKING:

Yeah, I’m gonna complain about it. I kinda hate working all the time during the summer. But I won’t be complaining when my bank account is up. I’m so done with not having the money to do what I want. Plus, I work with some of my best friends.

GET A TAN:

Ok, this may not sound like a “thing to do” to you but for me, it’s an all-summer activity that requires planning and dedication. I am as pasty as they come and perfectly content to stay that way. But recently, I have had the wish to have that sun-kissed glow about me that can only come from spending time outside in the sun. However, because I have fair skin, I burn super easily. So I have to play the long game. My plan is to wear SPF every time I go out but go out A LOT.

RANDOM PLACES TO VISIT:

– Griffith Sculpture Park (hiking location)

– Lewiston for dinner and hiking

– Visit the Ontario Zoo and the Niagara Aquarium

– The Strong National Museum of Play (don’t judge it’s for all ages)

– Syracuse for a cheese-stuffed pickle (again: don’t judge)

