Songs are my world. Nothing can bring me back to a specific summer 2016 memory or a beloved Christmas with my parents quite like a song can. I was in the mood to reminisce this week. Below are my most sentimental songs and why they are so impactful to me. Think of this as a mixtape of the past 20 years.

“Sweet disposition” by the temper trap

This song gives me full-body chills every time I listen to it; it is easily my favorite song of all time. I remember during my childhood how my dad would find any excuse to play this at all of our family gatherings on his Bluetooth speaker. It makes me think of family vacations and beach bonfires at our cottage. When I hear this song, I hear my aunts laughing and teasing my dad (the youngest of four children.) I taste slightly burnt s’mores and see fireflies dancing in the summer air above my head.

“Valerie” by Amy Winehouse

My friend Grace used to love this song during our freshman year of college. We always played it in the car with the windows down. When I hear the opening chords of this song, my heart immediately flutters, and I think of Grace.

“Have I Told You Lately” by van Morrison

This was my parents’ wedding song. Even though I wasn’t at their wedding, I feel like I was when I listen to this classic. I can picture the faces of all of our loved ones beaming as they watched my parents signify the beginning of their life together. When I miss my parents, I listen to this song and think of the beautiful, fruitful marriage and family they have built.

“TenNessee whiskey” by chris stapleton

This was the song that began my addiction to Chris Stapleton and country music. I remember hearing it and having an out-of-body experience. It reminds me of cozy fall evenings in Ellicottville and how my friends and I slow-danced to it at a country bar in Canada for New Year’s Eve 2023.

“Gypsy” by Fleetwood mac

This is a car karaoke go-to for me and my mom. Between being lifetime Fleetwood Mac fans and seeing Stevie Nicks live last year, this song, along with “Dreams” and “Silver Springs” always makes me think of my mom in an instant.

“Northern attitude” by noah kahan

Something about the intro and lyrics to this song always captivate me. To make this song even better, I saw it live with some of my best friends this past summer. This song, as well as all of Kahan’s, reminds me of my hometown friends and the love between them, especially my friends Riley and Hayley.

“Time to Pretend” by MGMT

I am unsure how, but this song became the official anthem for my roommates and I when we decided to live together this year. It’s fun, whimsical, and reflects our overall vibe.

“Piano man” by billy joel

This is a Bonaventure classic. No other song could encapsulate my undergraduate years like this Billy Joel tune. It means family, endless late-night stories, and priceless memories we’ll cherish for life.

“oak island” by zach bryan

This was the song blaring out of my windows and sunroof as I pulled my car into campus to work summer orientation. I am not sure why I remember that specific moment. I sound like a broken record player, but this summer working on O-Team changed my life. Thus, this song means a little something extra to me. It means 7 a.m. wake-up calls, coffee runs with Aidan, and trips to Allegany State Park in the sunshine.