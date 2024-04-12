The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are times when I will say “ew, couples,” “ew, love.” But, in secret, I am a hopeless romantic. Although I have never been in a relationship myself, seeing my friends be happy with someone they care about makes me happy (and lonely, but we don’t talk about that). Even though I may not be in love with someone, I am in love with one thing and that is music. So, I decided to share with you what I like to call my “lovers’ playlist.” These are the top songs that I believe best represent what love is and what it means to care for and appreciate that special someone.

Photograph- Ed Sheeran

This song is at the top for a reason. When I listen to this song, I genuinely start crying because of the message Ed Sheeran is trying to convey. He is talking about how he can create memories with his partner that he is in love with and to remember what they have together, they will take photographs as keepsakes. Throughout this song, I feel like it’s a journey of love. Although it is not always smooth sailing, he will always love the person he cares about.

Easy- Camilla Cabello

I feel like this is such an underrated song, and it deserves to be appreciated. After leaving Fifth Harmony, Camilla Cabello decided to release music as a solo artist. Although I miss my girls, I was extremely excited to see what she would become as an artist and the album Romance really helped show that. “Easy” was a song that was released back in 2019. The reason this represents love is because it is talking about a girl’s insecurities and when she does not like certain things about herself, her partner tells her he loves her, insecurities and all. This song, in my opinion, is a representation of modern relationships. In relationships I have seen, many people are worried about their partner not loving them because they view themselves as not being good enough for that person. When this is brought up to their partner, instead of treating them as such, they tell them how much they love every aspect of who they are.

Stuck With U- Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

Back in 2020, we had to go into lockdown due to COVID-19. As this happened, Justin and Ariana decided “Let’s cook it up on zoom” and released this amazing song. When they first released this, I was singing along, swaying side to side, while holding my phone high in the sky. This song showed couples that although the world is in a bad place, there is a positive side: You can spend more time together. With people not able to go to work, they have that time to rekindle the spark they have or make a bond they already had even stronger. Even the music video to this song added a lot of significance to what love is whether it is with that special someone or if it is with your friends and family.

Perfect- Ed Sheeran

I started this article with an Ed Sheeran song, and I will HAPPILY end with one. If I had to choose a wedding song like right now, it would be this one. I have no idea what it is with Ed Sheeran making good love songs, but I am not complaining. This song makes me spin around and giggle, I swear. The instruments he uses and the lyrics he wrote, this song is so good in so many ways. This song is the definition of love itself. Telling your partner how much you love them and want to be with them forever is the most beautiful thing I could ever hear. Listening to this song, I can just feel how much love he has for his partner. I guess you could say that this song is perfect.