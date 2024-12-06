The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many others, Christmas is my favorite holiday. I love the snowy atmosphere, drinking hot chocolate while reading or watching movies, and I love gift giving.

This year for Christmas I am going to try and give the gift of experience instead of material objects. I am going to be giving my nephew a trip to Shea’s to watch “The Lion King”, my mom will be getting a spa trip, and my boyfriend and I are going to a Buffalo Sabres game for his birthday/Christmas present. I am hoping that by giving experiences the memories made will last longer than a material object.

Speaking of heartfelt along with the gift of experience I will be giving my friends home-made gifts. I love homemade gifts especially from my nieces, nephews, and my friends. But all of my friends will be getting a homemade gift this year! I cannot say what it is in case they read this, but I am hoping they will love it.

This year for Christmas I am not asking for much, I asked for a new Baggu, a pair of heels for graduation, and a few Rhode lip care products. As much as I love gift giving, I usually never know what to ask for from my family members. I try to keep it simple because Christmas is obviously about more than just gifts. It’s a time for everyone to spend with family and for some to celebrate their religion.

This Christmas I plan to spend the first half of the evening at my mom’s house. Christmas Eve will be spent watching movies with my niece and nephews. On Christmas Eve it is a tradition at my house that we open family member gifts and then Christmas morning is for Santa. Christmas morning is usually spent watching and helping the kids open their gifts and the adults open afterwards. I love this little tradition because I love seeing the excitement on all the kids’ faces when they see what Santa brought them.

The second half of my day is spent at my dad’s house. Around noon is when the infamous child of divorce trade off happens. I go to my dad’s house, and we turn on Christmas music in the living room and all sit together to open presents. The rest of the day is spent cooking Christmas dinner, trying out and helping others with their gifts, and if there is snow you can bet we are outside building snowmen.

I love Christmas because of all the joy it brings to everyone and because of Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas album.